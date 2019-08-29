High School Football

Listen to Episode 2 of the 2019 season High School Huddle Podcast; Football Week 1

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout

Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.


Listen to Episode 2 of the 2019-20 season of the High School Huddle Podcast presented by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset and TCU beat writer Drew Davison discuss top Week 1 games of the high school football season. Also defensive players to watch and area rankings in volleyball.

Hear a clip from Arlington football coach Scott Peach and the decision to move 4-star athlete and Florida commit Jahari Rogers to cornerback this season.

You can listen to the podcast, which comes out Wednesday night every week.

Thanks for listening!

