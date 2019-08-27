Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings August 27; Three new teams enter top 10

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Tournament weekends have wrapped up during the volleyball season and after three long and grueling weeks, the next phase for area teams are around the corner: district play.

One step closer to a playoff spot.

Here’s a look back at our preseason rankings:

1. Byron Nelson

2. Southlake Carroll

3. Lake Ridge

4. Keller

5. Birdville

6. Burleson

7. Grace Prep

8. Boswell

9. Mansfield

10. Grapevine

Byron Nelson finished in the top 2 of all three tournaments including a championship at the Northwest ISD Classic and co-championship at the Lone Star Circle of Champions in Plano.

Lake Ridge finished in the top 4 of all three, but captured two tournament titles at the Mansfield ISD tourney and Texas Showdown at Smithson Valley.

Southlake Carroll, Mansfield and Boswell played some of the toughest competition in the state. Burleson won the Bev Ball Classic in Abilene, came in third at Granbury and won its Arlington Showcase at Lamar.

Eaton started the season 16-0, a school record.

Here is a look at the new Fort Worth area Top 10:

1. Byron Nelson (23-1), Next game vs. Waxahachie: Only loss came in the championship in Hawaii vs. Redondo Union, Calif.

2. Lake Ridge (24-4), Next game vs. North Mesquite: Went 9-0 to win the Texas Showdown. Won the Mansfield ISD tournament.

3. Mansfield (22-5), Next game vs. Arlington: Two third-place finishes at Mansfield ISD and Northwest ISD tournaments.

4. Southlake Carroll (18-4), Next game vs. McKinney Boyd: Losses came to 5A No. 1 Lovejoy (2x), 6A No. 3 Dawson and 6A No. 9 Prosper.

5. Eaton (22-4), Next game vs. Grapevine: School record 16-0 start. Won the Austin ISD Jason Landers Invitational and its Arlington Showcase at Martin.

6. Burleson (19-4), Next game vs. Kennedale: Won the Bev Ball Classic, came in third at Granbury Classic and won its Arlington Showcase at Lamar.

7. Boswell (18-9), Next game vs. Decatur: Five losses to Frisco Liberty (2x), Waxahachie, Lovejoy and Hebron.

8. Weatherford (17-7), Next game vs. Northwest: Four losses vs. teams in 6A and 5A top 25.

9. Birdville (19-7), Next game vs. Braswell: Two losses vs. Burleson, but did go 5-1 in San Marcos tournament.

10. Colleyville Heritage (17-6), Next game vs. Euless Trinity: Two losses to 6A No. 3 Dawson and 6A No. 8 Plano West.