Burleson Centennial’s triple-option offense stumps Corsicana in football season opener

The third time wasn’t the charm for Corsicana against Burleson Centennial on Friday.

Last season, the Spartans beat Corsicana twice, including handing the Tigers a season-ending loss in the area round of the playoffs.

Friday night, Centennial broke open a 13-13 game midway through the third quarter by scoring 21 straight points, eventually earning a 34-21 non-district victory at Burleson ISD Stadium.

The Spartans’ (1-0) triple-option offense accounted for all five of their touchdowns on runs.

Quarterback Hank Meyer and slotback Jaylon Jackson each scored twice. Meyer found the end zone on runs of 2 and 1 yards. Jackson scored twice from 12 and 17 yards out. The Spartans’ final score came on a 4-yard run by Chris Mosely.

Centennial rushed for 211 yards on 47 carries. Jackson finished with 11 carries for 67 yards, while fullback Jeff Kervin rushed for 56 yards on 13 attempts. Meyer ran for 46 yards on 16 attempts.

Corsicana quarterback Solomon James, the son of former Baylor quarterback Odell James, had a good first start. The sophomore completed 15 of 25 passes for 379 yards and three scores. He threw scoring strikes of 44, 19 and 35 yards.

Centennial’s defense had a big night, forcing five turnovers.

The Spartans jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead on a 12-yard touchdown run by Jackson and a 2-yard score from Meyer.

In the second quarter, Corsicana cut the lead to 13-7 when James hit Drew Denbow for a 44-yard score. Denbow caught two passes for 73 yards and a score.

With 7:53 to play in the third quarter, the Tigers (1-0) tied the game at 13 on a 19-yard pass from James to Lane Fuentes. For the game, Fuentes caught seven passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

The lead didn’t last long, as Centennial scored three plays later on a 17-yard run. The Spartans added another score with 2:32 to play in the third quarter for a 27-13 lead on a 1-yard run by Meyer.

With 8:20 to play, Mosley scored from 4 yards out to put Centennial up 34-13. Corsicana scored late on a 35-yard pass from James to Qua Chambers.

Centennial plays at Denison next Friday.

