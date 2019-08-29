Jenks hands Legacy football its first shutout since 2013 in ‘Border Brawl’ season opener

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

It was a reunion last season for Mansfield Legacy coach Chris Melson when the Broncos went up to Tulsa to play Jenks in the inaugural “Border Brawl.”

Melson was an all-state player at Ada High and went on to play wide receiver at the University of Oklahoma.

Unfortunately, the Broncos returned to the Lone Star State with a 35-14 loss.

During Thursday’s season opener, it was the Tulsa-area schools that made the trip south, but little else changed, as Jenks handed Legacy a 38-0 loss at Vernon Newsom Stadium.

However, Melson was happy with the Jenks draws these past two seasons. At the July 31 “Border Brawl” Media Day, he said he admired Jenks while growing up.

“I wanted to play Jenks because they’re the best,” he said.

The Trojans are coming off an appearance in the state title game last season. They lost to Broken Arrow, which is set to play Mansfield at 7 p.m. Saturday at Newsom.

Jenks has won 16 state titles, with their most recent coming in 2015.

“Oklahoma doesn’t have many schools, but the ones they have, they’re good, and Tulsa is good,” Melson said.

Jitters kicked in to start as both teams came up empty through the first six drives. Legacy went three-and-out three times. Jenks turned it over on downs, punted and threw an interception to Ore Adeyi with 2:38 left in the first quarter.

But then the Trojans (1-0) turned up the heat, starting with a 93-yard drive. Will Cox scored on a 1-yard run with 5:29 left in the half.

Max Paskvan kicked a 27-yard field goal on their next possession to make it 10-0 at intermission.

Kobey Rogers run in a 2-yard touchdown to open up the third quarter, and following the first of two Legacy fumbles on the night, the Trojans increased their lead to 24-0 with a Stephen Kittleman 1-yard keeper.

The Broncos (0-1) punted six times and picked up five first downs. They were shut out for the first time since the 2013 playoffs.

Kittleman hit Waylon Adams for a 16-yard TD, and Colton Cook threw a 28-yard TD to Cade Stacy in the fourth. The Trojans outgained the Broncos 464-51.

