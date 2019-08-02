Two from Fort Worth-area named to MaxPreps 2019 Preseason Sophomore All-American team

Nolan Catholic RB Emeka Megwa 247Sports

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic running back Emeka Megwa was named to the MaxPreps 2019 Preseason Sophomore All-American first team on Thursday.

Megwa (6-0, 200) holds 24 offers which include Alabama, TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Michigan.

He rushed for 500 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. Nolan Catholic won the district title.

Others on first team from Texas include Lewisville WR Armani Winfield, Humble Atascocita OL Kam Dewberry, Dallas Skyline DL Bear Alexander and Beaumont West Brook DB Bryce Anderson.

Southlake Carroll quarterback Quinn Ewers was named second team sophomore All-American.

Ewers, who helped lead the Dragons to a runner-up finish at the state 7-on-7 tournament this summer in College Station, holds nine offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, North Texas, Ohio State, SMU and Texas A&M.

Others on second team from Texas include Del Valle WR Caleb Burton and North Shore DB Denver Harris.