Texas sprinter, Hail Mary pass in state championship game are nominees for an ESPY

A pair of Texas high school nominees are in contention for an ESPY.

Track and field sensation and the fastest man in the nation, Matthew Boling, is up for record-breaking performance along with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Golden State Warrior Klay Thompson and Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu.

And North Shore’s Hail Mary against Duncanville during the 6A Division I championship in December is one of 16 nominees up for best play.

The 2019 ESPY Awards will be hosted by Tracy Morgan on July 10 in Los Angeles.

Boling, who just graduated from Houston Strake Jesuit, became the first-ever high schooler to break 10 seconds in the 100-meter dash, dropping a 9.98 during the Class 6A Region III meet on April 27.





While his 100-meter is up for the award, Boling continued to take the nation by storm during the UIL state meet in Austin on May 11.

The Georgia bound runner ran a wind-legal 10.13 in the 6A 100-meter final, setting a UIL state record and national record, which was previously set by Austin Greenville’s Henry Neal, who ran a 10.15 in 1990.

But he really stole the show in the final event during the 4 x 400 relay.

Beginning the final leg for Strake Jesuit, Boling faced a 25-meter deficit. He was able to pass DeSoto’s Chris Ford in the home stretch to win the state title by 0.17 seconds.

Nominees for Best Record-Breaking Performance

Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) passed Peyton Manning’s 71,940 career passing yards to move into first place on the all-time list; most completions in NFL history, 6,300 + completions passes Brett Favre.

Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon Basketball) recorded her 13th triple-double. She now holds the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball record for triple-doubles. She surpassed Kyle Collinsworth’s mark of 12 in four seasons at BYU. She also broke the Division I men’s and women’s record in a single season in the Ducks’ 96–78 win over Southern California (7) breaking former BYU guard Kyle Collinsworth.

Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors) broke the NBA 3-point record in a game with 14, passing Stephen Curry’s previous mark.

Best Play

Considered the best finish to any high school football state title game in Texas, North Shore’s Hail Mary against Duncanville during the 6A Division I championship in December is one of 16 nominees up for best play.

Dematrius Davis’ 45-yard Hail Mary pass to AJ Carter in the corner of the end zone as time expired sent the Mustangs past the Panthers, 41-36, in front of 42,363 at AT&T Stadium.

The play ended up being No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays the following day.

Other nominees:

1. Miami Miracle: Miami Dolphins Stun the New England Patriots

2. Kawhi Leonard Drains Game-Winner at Buzzer in Game 7

3. Derrick Henry’s NFL-record 99-yard run vs. Jaguars

4. Wayne Rooney Just Single-Handedly Won A Match For D.C. United

5. UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10

6. Andrew Benintendi calls game

7. Damian Lillard Sends OKC Home On Buzzer Beater

8. Manchester QB Brendon Clar throws this ball to Kevin Henderson for the 48 yard TD catch

9. Texas Tech WR makes one-handed grab that mirrors OBJs best catch

10. Kinsley Washington singled home Jacqui Prober to win the Bruins’ 12th softball title

11. Julie Ertz gives the USWNT the lead early in the second half

12. Texas A&M’s Infinite Tucker goes ALL OUT for the gold

13. Arike Ogunbowale Behind the Back Pass

14. Kihei Clark, Mamadi Diakite Save Virginia at the buzzer

15. Wilmington Charter’s Taylor Gillis with CATCH OF THE YEAR!

