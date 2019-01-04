UIL title games at AT&T Stadium drew more than TCU, Texas A&M bowl games

Texas is a football state.

That notion couldn’t hold more weight than what happened last month.

Both of the UIL’s 6A state championship games at AT&T Stadium each drew more fans than the Cheez-It Bowl featuring TCU and Cal in Phoenix, and the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl featuring Texas A&M and NC State in Jacksonville.

The Duncanville-Galena Park North Shore classic in the Class 6A Division I title drew an announced crowd of 42,363. The 6A DII game between Longview and Beaumont West Brook drew 48,421. Each of those crowds were bigger than more than half the bowl games, including the Cheez-It Bowl and TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The Cheez-It Bowl, played the day after Christmas at Chase Field, home of MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks, drew 33,121 fans. The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl had a crowd of 38,206.

Of course, a CFP game such as Notre Dame-Clemson at the Cotton Bowl drew a crowd of 72,183.

Still, at the end of the day, it’s clear football is king in Texas. Even at the high school level.