Southlake Carroll clinches district title with dominating win over Haslet Eaton

Southlake Carroll clinched the District 5-6A title and kept its 2018 season unblemished, rolling over Haslet Eaton 45-0 Friday night at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Carroll scored on its first play from scrimmage and the Dragons defense was so dominating that Eaton never threatened. The Dragons upped their record to 9-0, 6-0 in District 5-6A. The district championship was the school’s 267th.

Eaton fell to 5-4 and 2-4, but still could make the playoffs. Carroll gained almost 500 more yards, 560 to 70, than Eaton.

Carroll never punted the ball, while the Eagles punted eight times.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

On offense, Carroll was led by its top two offensive players, QB Will Bowers and T.J. McDaniel, neither of who played much in the second half. McDaniel rushed 14 times for 118 yards and a TD. Senior running back Eli Furgal scored two TDs in the second half.

Game was over when: The first play from scrimmage set the tone, with Dragons star RB McDaniel busting the line of scrimmage. One Eagle laid a hand on him but never had a chance as McDaniel carried the ball 75 yards to give the Dragons the lead just 10 seconds into the game. On that one play, McDaniel gained more yards than Eaton the entire game as the Eagles just managed 70 total yards offense.

High School Huddle Podcast Ep. 8 Bring on the hardware

Play of the game: The game’s best play was its second longest, behind McDaniel’s touchdown run. Eaton’s only real highlight of the game came on the first play of the second quarter, which was good for the Eagles’ initial first down of the game. Eagles QB Amari Blount hit Ebere Claggett down the middle on a 56-yard catch-and-run. Claggett was tackled at Carroll’s 23. After three plays lost four yards, the Eagles missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt. Outside that one 56-yard gain, Eaton produced 14 yards in 38 plays.

Offensive player of the game: The Dragons spread their offensive around, but QB Bowers led the show. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 290 yards and two TDs.

Defensive player of the game: The Dragons defense was a total team effort. Eaton gained just 70 yards in the game. The Eagles earned just three first downs, and one of them was on a penalty. They completed just six of 17 passing attempts, with three of the receptions being for minus yardage. Eaton QB Blount was credited with seven rushing attempts for minus 14 yards as most were scrambles or sacks as he attempted to pass.

Unsung hero of the game: Carroll had plenty of candidates as seven Dragons carried the ball and nine caught a pass. Junior R.J. Mickens rushed one time for a 22-yard TD, plus caught four passes for 71 yards.

What’s next? Southlake Carroll looks to finish regular season play undefeated. The Dragons will host Keller Timber Creek at Dragon Stadium. at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. The Eagles will be back at Northwest ISD Stadium, but they will be the visitors. Eaton will face Trophy Club Byron Nelson at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9. The Eagles are in fifth place in District 5-6A but still have a shot at fourth place and a playoff berth.