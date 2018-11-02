Second-half charge propels Keller Central past Timber Creek

Keller Central trailed Keller Timber Creek from early in the first quarter until 8:37 remaining in the game, when Andrew Paul’s 35-yard touchdown run gave the Chargers the winning score in a 17-14 victory on Friday night.

Timber Creek scored on its first play from scrimmage when Blake Irving broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up 7-3. A missed field goal in the first quarter and a turnover on downs at the Chargers 33-yard line in the second kept Timber Creek from adding to its lead before halftime.

The Falcons moved the ball 75 yards in seven plays to start the second half. Jason Akers scored on a 14-yard touchdown run to give Timber Creek a 14-3 lead.

Play of the game: On the next series after Akers’ score, Keller Central (2-7, 2-4 District 5-6A) scored its first touchdown of the night. D.J. Graham took a pass over the middle from Trent Smith and dashed through the middle of the Timber Creek defense for a 45-yard touchdown reception. The Chargers trailed 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Game was over when: After Paul’s touchdown run, Timber Creek (2-7, 1-5) moved to the Keller Central 42-yard line, where it faced fourth-and-8 with 4:55 remaining in the game. A penalty flag was thrown on the field after an incomplete pass, but the pass was ruled uncatchable. Keller Central took over on down and ran out the clock.

Players of the game: Irving led all rushers with 161 yards on 21 carries. Paul finished with 98 yards on 11 attempts to lead Keller Central.

Big picture outlook: Keller Central keeps its playoff hopes alive, but needs a win next week and some help to win tiebreakers for the final spot. Timber Creek is eliminated with the loss.

What’s next? Keller Central takes on Keller on Nov. 9 with a 7 p.m. kickoff at the Keller ISD Athletic Complex. Timber Creek travels to Dragon Stadium for a matchup with Southlake Carroll on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.