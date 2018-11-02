Arlington Lamar stays unbeaten to set up biggest game in Arlington... ever?

For the first time in 15 years, Arlington Lamar is undefeated heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Vikings maintained their spotless record with a 49-14 victory against Arlington Bowie on Friday night at Cravens Field.

Lamar (9-0, 6-0 in 4-6A), which last won its first nine games in 2003, has done everything but clinch a district title. That’s because rival Arlington is also 9-0. Those two teams face off in an epic regular season finale Nov. 8 at UT-Arlington’s Maverick Stadium. It’s the first time the Arlington school district’s had two 9-0 football teams.

Both Lamar and Arlington are playoff bound, as are the Vols (6-3, 4-2) and Arlington Martin.

“We take it one game at a time,” Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson said about the matchup with the Colts. “But obviously this is one that a lot of people have been looking forward to.”

Defense and special teams gave Lamar an early advantage. Returner Trevon West took the opening kick 81 yards for a 7-0 Vikings lead.

Two interceptions set up Lamar scores in the second quarter. Midway through the quarter, Deshawn Gaddie picked off a pass and sprinted 56 yards for the score, breaking a 14-14 tie. Jordan Polk intercepted a Bowie pass on the next Vols possession, setting the Vikings up at the Bowie 46.

The Lamar offense went 46 yards in six plays, capped by a 1-yard Jack Dawson keeper for a 28-14 lead. The Vikings’ other first-half score came on a 43-yard pass from Dawson to Isaiah Neyor in the first quarter.

“This is the first time we’ve really had all three [phases] playing together,” Dawson said of the offense, defense and special teams. “And you saw the result on the scoreboard.”

Lamar outscored Bowie 21-0 in the second half. Dawson finished with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 10 of 17 passing. He also ran for two scores.

Game was over when: Dawson scored on a 1-yard run on Lamar’s first drive of the second half, giving the Vikings a commanding 35-14 lead.

Play of the game: It didn’t take long for the Vikings to fire up the home crowd. West fielded the game’s opening kick at his own 19 and worked his way from the middle of the field to the left sideline. He raced 81 yards to the end zone to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead 12 seconds into the contest. It was West’s second return TD of the season.

Offensive player of the game: Lamar running back Jordan Williams rushed for 126 and scored on a 14-yard run to pace the Vikings offense.

Defensive player of the game: Gaddie’s pick six lifted Lamar to a 21-14 lead in the second quarter and was the first of two INTs by the Vikings defense in the first half.

Unsung hero of the game: Neyor hauled in six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown came on a fourth-and-4 from the Bowie 43.

What’s next? Bowie closes out the regular season against Martin on 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Wilemon Field. Lamar faces fellow undefeated rival Arlington at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at UTA.