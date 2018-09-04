Fort Worth Polytechnic runs past Hillcrest, wins first season opener since 2009

Fort Worth Polytechnic has struggled to win games the past eight years. The Parrots have won 12 games since last making the playoffs in 2009.

Ironically, that was the same year Poly last won a season opener – until Friday.

The Parrots rushed for 627 yards as they beat Dallas Hillcrest 62-20.

“We started slow. Hillcrest scored first and we got a touchdown called back, but we made some halftime adjustments defensively and dominated on both sides in the second half,” coach Jeff Green said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Green is new to Poly – hired in April – but not new to Fort Worth.

He spent the past two years as an assistant for Gary McElroy at Burleson. Before that, he was an assistant for six years with J.J. Resendez and South Hills.

“I was aware of the challenges here, but I like the challenge,” Green said. “The kids are great and they do what the coaches ask them to do.

“We had a Meet the Parrot night where all the athletes from every sport were introduced including dancers and cheerleaders and the band,and we’re trying to create a culture that’s surrounded by the community. They’ve taken it well and I’ve seen more involvement, and they like what we’re doing so we hope we continue to win games.”

Hillcrest led 14-6 after the first quarter, but Poly scored 22 points in the second and 27 in the third.

Senior running back DeJuan Hunter-Wheatfall rushed 22 times for 310 yards and six touchdowns. Fellow running back Markquist Ester added 31 carries for 295 yards and two scores.

“Whenever you rush for 605 yards, you have to give credit to the big boys up front – the offensive line – and I think they did a great job handling the rush from the Hillcrest defense,” Green said.

The Parrots held Hillcrest scoreless after halftime.

“We preach 11 to the ball and they did a great job especially in the second half,” Green said.

Poly last won consecutive games in 2009 when it started 4-0.

The Parrots take on Dallas Conrad, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Loos Stadium.

“One thing I talk about is winning the day – just win today,”Green said. “Do what we need to do to get better. We’re honest up front – our goal is win every game, but that’s not the purpose why we’re here. We want to help grow these young men and make them productive members of the community. We have the 24-hour rule which is whether you win or lose, 24 hours later you’re on to the next game. You can’t get too high or too low. We struggled early against Hillcrest, but the key is to keep everyone calm and to let them know it’s going to be fixed and that worked for us.”