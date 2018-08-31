Arlington Lamar QB tosses six TD passes in shootout win over Trophy Club Nelson

Arlington Lamar quarterback Jack Dawson threw six touchdown passes and Trevon West scored had four scores of 44 yards or longer as the Vikings rolled past Trophy Club Nelson 56-38 at Cravens Field on Friday night.

Lamar (1-0) built a 28-3 halftime lead before the second half turned into a shootout. Nelson (0-1) scored five touchdowns in the second half yet never threatened to win.

The turning point came in the second quarter when Lamar defensive back Deshawn Gaddie grabbed an interception. On the next play, Dawson and West hooked up on a 61-yard TD.

Quarterback Parker Turley shined in the second half for Nelson, throwing three TD passes in just eight attempts. The Bobcats had four players catch a pass during the game, and each scored a second-half touchdown.

Game was over when: The teams took turns scoring nine TDs in the second half, but Lamar always held a comfortable lead. The Vikings had a 25-point lead at halftime, and the closest the Bobcats ever got was the final margin of 18.

Play of the game: Lamar running back Jordan Williams almost went unnoticed, but all he did was rush nine times for 167 yards and a TD. His 67-yard score in the third quarter featured him busting through three different piles of Bobcats and a scamper down the left sideline.

Offensive player of the game: Hard to pick just one, but Lamar QB Dawson gets the nod because he shined before the game became a shootout in the second half. Dawson’s nine completions produced six TDs, 224 yards and an average of 56.25 yards per catch. Dawson tossed four TD passes in the first half.

Defensive player of the game: Not much defense in the second half, with the two teams combining for nine TDs. One, however, was a defensive score. Nelson’s Manace Kabongo picked up a fumble on the outside and no Lamar offensive player got close to catching him as he went 52 yards for the first score of the second half.

Unsung hero of the game: The Lamar defense stopped Nelson on several key third- down plays in the first half, giving the Vikings offense a chance to build a 28-3 halftime lead.

Stat of the Game: Vikings wide receiver Trevon West had awesome stats. He caught four passes for 185 yards and three TDs. He averaged 46.3 yards a catch. He returned a kickoff 76 yards for a fourth score. Oh, he also had one run of 16 yards.

Big picture outlook: Lamar showed it has variety of big-play weapons. Nelson didn’t quit, with resiliency being a strong asset over the course of a long football season.

What’s next? Nelson hosts Arlington at Northwest ISD Stadium, 7 p.m. on Sept. 6. Lamar travels to Williams Stadium in Garland to play Naaman Forest, 7 p.m., Sept. 7.