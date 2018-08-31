Big play by Marvin Young sparks win for Nolan Catholic over Houston Kinkaid

Nolan Catholic dominated Houston Kinkaid, 29-6, in a private school nondistrict season opener for both schools Friday night. Nolan scored in each quarter while Luke Macius threw for 298 yards.

Game was over when: Marvin Young took a short pass from Luke Macias in the flats, broke a tackle, and ran the remainder of the way to complete the 48-yard touchdown play. It came midway in the third quarter and gave Nolan Catholic a 22-0 lead. In fact, it took the Vikings only two plays for the 74-yard touchdown drive.

Offensive player of the game: Macias was 23-32-1 for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive player of the game: NaNa Osafo-Mensah, a senior defensive lineman, is committed to Notre Dame University.

Unsung hero of the game: Punter Johnny Schifano twice pinned KinKaid inside its 5-yard line at the 2 and 4-yard lines.

Moment of the game: A defining moment was when, late in first quarter, Nolan went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and Chance Cover forced his way over. But on the ensuing possession, Kinkaid likewise tried to convert fourth-and-goal from the 2, but Josh Williams was gang-tackled a yard short. On the previous play, Kinkaid faced fourth-and-goal from the 1, but Jason Kerl penetrated to drop Williams for a yard loss. Williams, the leading rusher for Kinkaid, was held to 44 yards on 20 carries.

Stat of the game: Both teams passed liberally, but Nolan’s combined 319 passing yards surpassed Kinkaid’s 180.

What’s next? Nolan Catholic next travels to Burkburnett, 7:30 p.m., on Sept. 7.