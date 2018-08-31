Mays’ aerial attack, Vols’ stout defense leads way for Arlington Bowie over Marcus

Arlington Bowie used a strong defense and a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Malcolm Mays to defeat Flower Mound Marcus 25-7 on Friday.

In what was a close game for the first half with Bowie taking a 3-0 lead, the Volunteers exploded in the third quarter with two touchdowns and a safety to carry a 19-0 lead into the final quarter. Marcus scored its only touchdown late in the game to register its only points against a defense that limited the Marauders to only three first downs in the first half and only 8 for the game.

Game was over when: Bowie forced an intentional safety but gave up a long onside punt to give Marcus a first down near midfield when trailing 12-0. But Marcus could not make a first down and Bowie took the ball down for a second touchdown and a 19-0 lead.





Play of the game: A 36-yard aerial strike from Mays to Jordan Joyner only two minutes into the second half on the Volunteers’ first possession to serve notice that Bowie would not be thwarted offensively in the second half and the remainder of the game.





Offensive player of the game: Mays with his nimble feet and strong arm, hitting 21 of 36 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns.





Defensive player of the game: Hard to pick one player but junior linebacker Jadyn Landrum gained notice with a 12-yard sack of Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeir





Unsung hero of the game: Actually two running backs – bulldozer Austin Pellegreen for possession-type runs and swift counterpart Jaden Robinson, who also caught the ball effectively from the slot position.





Moment of the game: The long onside punt by Marcus after an intentional safety that might have breathed life into the Marauders’ chances but went nowhere.





Stat of the Game: Marcus limited to 8 first downs and only 19 yards rushing.





They said it: Pressbox manager Bill Sherman of Marcus said, “We will see about Bowie next week versus Mansfield, but they look for real!”





Big picture outlook: For Bowie, the sky’s the limit – quality players at most positions.





What’s next? Bowie hosts Mansfield while Marcus is home against McKinney Boyd.



