Richland can’t handle Marvin Mims in Frisco Lone Star’s blowout win

Frisco Lone Star’s Marvin Mims caught seven passes for 110 yards and also threw a touchdown pass, as the Rangers cruised past Richland 42-2 at Birdville Fine Arts Athletics Complex on Friday.

The Rangers opened the game by moving 68 yards in 12 plays. Julian Larry finished the series with a five-yard touchdown run to open the scoring. Larry added a 17 yard touchdown pass to Jake Bogdan midway through the second quarter.

Richland moved to the Lone Star six-yard line with one minute to play before half, but Lone Star held the Rebels out of the end zone and blocked a field goal attempt to end the threat.

Game was over when: Lone Star scored two touchdowns within a minute of the third quarter to break the game open, stretching a 14-0 lead to 28 points. Mims took a pass from Grant Hardy and scored on a 71 yard reception with 9:43 to play in the third quarter. On the next series, Richland saw a pass fall incomplete on fourth and 1 at the Rebels 28 yard line.

Play of the game: Following the Richland turnover, Mims took a lateral and threw a 28 yard touchdown pass to Bogdan to stretch the Rangers’ lead to 28-0 with 8:27 to play in the third quarter.

Offensive player of the game: Mims finished the game with 142 yards of total offense, on 110 yards receving, 28 yards passing and 4 yards rushing.

Defensive player of the game: Noah Bolton and Christian Jackson each grabbed an interception for the Rangers.

Big picture outlook: Class 5A Lone Star starts the season with a solid win over a Class 6A team in Richland. The Rebels need to regroup and find more offensive consistency.

What’s next? Frisco Lone Star plays host to Denton at Toyota Stadium Sept. 6th at 7:00 p.m. Richland is home against Keller Central Sept. 7th with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff at the Birdville Fine Arts / Athletics Complex.