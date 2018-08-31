Burns, Jackson too much for Corsicana in Burleson Centennial nailbiter

Burleson Centennial opened its season with a 28-26 win over Corsicana at Tiger Stadium Friday.

The Spartans (0-1) used a strong running game that accounted for 318 yards on 41 carries to control the clock. All four of Centennial’s touchdowns came on runs.

Centennial’s Jaylon Jackson scored twice on runs of 17 and 25 yards. Chris Mosely added a 22-yard touchdown run and quarterback Kyle Burns scored from four yards out.

Game was over when: Holding on to a 28-26 lead with just over two minutes to play, the Spartans converted a third-and-17 at their own 35 with a 35-yard pass from Burns to David Robinson. After that the Spartans were able to run out the clock for the win.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Play of the game: Centennial’s Chris Mosely took a pitch and raced 22 yards for a score early in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 21-6 lead.

Offensive player of the game: Burns engineered four scoring drives for the Spartans. The senior carried 12 for 127 yards and he touchdown, he also passed for 143 yards.

Defensive play of the game: Centennial stopped three two-point conversions that had the Tigers chasing points most of the night.

Stat of the Game: Centennial’s Burns completed all six of his passes for 143 yards.

Big picture outlook: Centennial which lost its opener last now has momentum heading into its final non-district game.

What’s next? Centennial hosts Denison at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Corsicana plays at Sagniaw Boswell at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.