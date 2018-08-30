Lazarus Wilson’s huge night helps Western Hills to opening-season win over Dallas Molina

The size and quickness of the Fort Worth Western Hills defense was just too much for Dallas Molina as the Cougars won the first game of the season, 46-21, at Farrington Field on Thursday night.

The Cougars also took advantage of four turnovers to keep Molina at bay down the stretch.

Game was over when: Western Hills recovered the second half kickoff and went in to score to give them a two-score cushion and set the tone the rest of the way.

Play of the game: Deterrion Kellough broke off a 50-yard scoring run to answer a potential Molina rally to keep the Cougars’ momentum and lead intact. Kellough finished the night with 112 yards and the score.

Offensive player of the game: Western Hills QB, Jay’von Simmons continued to keep the Jaguars defense guessing, as Simmons rushed inside and outside to keep Cougars drives alive. He had 114 rushing yards and a TD for the night.

Defensive player of the game: Justin Santos, Western Hills LB, was a formidable force. His hits were solid and his tackles, clean, throughout the game.

Unsung hero of the game: Lazarus Wilson scored on a 75-yard interception return and 35-yard pass reception for Western Hills.

Moment of the game: Molina fumbled on consecutive kickoff returns leading to Western Hills scores in the third quarter.

Stat of the Game: The Cougars held Molina to -2 yards rushing in the first half.

Big picture outlook: The win for Western Hills reverses a loss to Molina last season, when the Cougars went 2-8.

What’s next? Western Hills will travel to Clark Stadium to play host Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7: 30 p.m. on Sept 7. Molina will host Quinlan Ford at Sprague Stadium, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.