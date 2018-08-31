Teammate murdered by ex-cop gets honored with moment of silence at high school football game

One of the hardest things about Jordan Edwards’ murder is dealing with the silence, even 16 months later.

For Edward’s teammates on the Mesquite High School football team, it’s the crypt of a locker that’s almost impossible to look at as they dress for practices and games throughout last season and the start of this one.

Friends and classmates have and continue to listen for that familiar voice that will never echo in the school’s halls.

Vidal Allen thinks about the big crowds that will never cheer on his stepbrother. And for his family, it’s about the mute, empty chair at the dinner table.

Then, the questions begin and many certainly still linger. Could his death have been prevented? How did this happen and why? And the most important to some, selfishly or not will his killer get justice?

The answer to that last one likely depends on the person.

On April 29, 2017, Roy Oliver, a then-Balch Springs police officer, fired five shots into the Impala where Edwards was a passenger on April 29, 2017. His stepbrother, Vidal Allen, was in the driver’s seat. The boys were trying to leave a house party that had gotten out of control. Edwards, 15, was shot once in the back of his head.





On Tuesday, the man who killed a friend, a teammate, a brother and a son, was found guilty of murder. And on Wednesday, Oliver was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Dallas County jury.

Before Mesquite took the field at Wildcat-Ram Stadium in Dallas to face Lake Highland High School on Friday night, the Skeeters, the Wildcats and all supporting the two teams came together to once again honor the life of Jordan Edwards.

And as the typically irksome North Texas sun set for the final time this August, everyone in the stadium stood still underneath those sweat-soaked lights for one more moment of silence.