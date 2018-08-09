Former Euless Trinity star named to watch list for Polynesian College Football POY

Former Euless Trinity standout offensive lineman Patrick Vahe has been named to the 2018 watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday.

Vahe, who’s a senior at Texas, has played 34 career games with 31 starts as a Longhorn. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2017 after being named a Freshman All-American in 2015.

He started 12 games last season and helped the Longhorns to a 7-6 record and a victory in the Texas Bowl over Missouri.

As a sophomore in 2016, he played in 12 games with nine starts, helping block for Doak Walker Award winner D’Onta Foreman.

He was previously named to the Outland Trophy watch list earlier this summer.

The winner of the 2018 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on Dec. 14. Five finalists will be unveiled on Dec. 5. The presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Celebration Dinner in Honolulu and the winner will also be recognized at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

Vahe was a 4-star prospect coming out of Trinity, where he graduated in 2015. He was ranked as the No. 2 center in the nation and No. 16 overall prospect in the state, per 247Sports.

During his time with the Trojans, Vahe was a two-time all-state selection and was named to the All-USA Texas team by USA Today. He was named to the Star-Telegram all-area first team and recorded 80 knockdown blocks and allowed just one sack as a senior.

Trinity went 12-2 and averaged over 30 points per game in 2014. Vahe led an offensive line that helped the Trojans average over 350 yards rushing per game.

They would reach the 6A Division I state quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champ Allen by three points.

Vahe was selected first-team Junior All-American by MaxPreps in 2013 after allowing one sack with 88 knockdown blocks as a junior. Trinity averaged 40 points and 377 yards rushing that season.