Kennedale’s big target 3-star receiver headed up north to continue football career

Kennedale 3-star WR Jaden Smith has committed to Montana State, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Smith also considered Howard, Navy and Seton Hill.

“The reason I committed to Montana State was because I loved the environment from the football program to the fans, students and teachers,” Smith said. “The support system they have around you athletically and academically is great.”

Montana State plays in the Big Sky Conference.

“People in Montana and in Bozeman are all so nice and welcoming and that really opened my eyes,” Smith said. “They’re also remodeling and expanding, and getting bigger. I wanted to get on that train while it was moving.”

Smith recorded 475 yards receiving and six touchdowns last season as the Wildcats reached the Class 4A Division I state title game in December.

Smith caught a Hail Mary late vs. Midlothian Heritage in last year’s playoffs to help set up the game-winning field goal.

Kennedale has recorded its best season in program history each the past two years, starting with the state semifinals in 2016.

The Wildcats play Decatur in the season opener Aug. 31. They play Heritage in Week 2 on Sept. 7.