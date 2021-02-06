Girls Soccer

Nolan Catholic girls soccer senior, all-area player of the year nets 100th career goal

Laci Earixson closes in on the goal during a home game against All Saints on February 4, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram).
Laci Earixson closes in on the goal during a home game against All Saints on February 4, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith
Nolan Catholic senior Laci Earixson added to her high school legacy with three goals Thursday night to hit 100 career goals during the Vikings’ 6-0 win over Fort Worth All Saints in a district matchup.

Earixson added four more goals in Friday night’s senior celebration to up her margin to 105 career goals.

The Texas Woman’s signee scored her 99th goal in the 15th minute vs. All Saints as she took a Victoria Watson pass in the box and beat the Saints’ goalie for the 1-0 lead.

Laci Earixson kicks the ball to score her 100th career goal during a home game against All Saints on February 4, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Earixson hit her 100-goal milestone shortly after when she took a pass down the middle of the field, dribbled and scored from 10 yards to extend the Nolan lead to 2-0 in the first half.

The Vikings, the No. 1 ranked Fort Worth area girls soccer team, led 3-0 at the half with a score by Savannah Meyers. Lilly Martinez and Paola Vazquez scored in the second half and Earixson added her third goal late.

Allie Steining recorded her 16th shutout of the season.

Victoria Watson (7) runs with the ball during a game against against All Saints on February 4, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

Avery Hutka kicks the ball during a home game against All Saints on February 4, 2021. Photo by Matt Smith (Special to the Star-Telegram). Matthew Smith

After Friday’s win, Nolan improved to 21-3-2 overall and 6-0 in district.

The Vikings reached the TAPPS state championship last season. Earixson was named last year’s Star-Telegram all-area player of the year after scoring nearly 40 times.

