Girls Basketball

Fort Worth-area HS girls basketball area, regional quarterfinal scores and pairings

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 6A

AREA

Region I

Keller (19-6) vs. El Paso Franklin (16-4), 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Midland Christian HS

North Crowley 45, San Angelo Central 35

South Grand Prairie 61, Allen 45

Plano 57, Richardson 46

Wolfforth Frenship (21-5) vs. Keller Timber Creek (16-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Clyde HS

Southlake Carroll 58, El Paso Americas 27

Plano East 64, Irving MacArthur 44

Arlington Martin 43, Hebron 39

Region II

Mansfield (18-6) vs. Sachse (13-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lewisville HS

DeSoto (22-2) vs. Tyler Legacy (25-3), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corsicana HS

Houston Langham Creek 58, Spring Grand Oaks 37

Tomball Memorial 40, Houston Westfield 28

Mesquite Horn (23-4) vs. Duncanville (25-2), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Loos Field House, Addison

Dallas Skyline (11-12) vs. Cedar Hill (15-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Richardson Berkner HS

Klein Oak 43, Spring 38

Cypress Springs 54, Conroe Oak Ridge 41

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Keller (19-6)-El Paso Franklin (16-4) vs. North Crowley (17-7), TBD

South Grand Prairie (22-2) vs. Plano (18-5), TBD

Wolfforth Frenship (21-5)-Keller Timber Creek (16-6) vs. Southlake Carroll (22-6), TBD

Plano East (18-3) vs. Arlington Martin (23-4), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas Skyline HS

Region II

Mansfield (18-6)-Sachse (13-7) vs. DeSoto (22-2)-Tyler Legacy (25-3), TBD

Houston Langham Creek (21-2) vs. Tomball Memorial (24-3), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cypress Woods HS

Mesquite Horn (23-4)-Duncanville (25-2) vs. Dallas Skyline (11-12)-Cedar Hill (15-8), TBD

Klein Oak (17-9) vs. Cypress Springs (18-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Cypress Bridgeland HS

Class 5A

AREA

Region I

Lubbock-Cooper 43, El Paso Andress 29

Canutillo 60, Amarillo 59 OT

Mansfield Legacy 64, Granbury 34

Grapevine 45, Mansfield Summit 43

Plainview 73, El Paso Hanks 57

Amarillo Tascosa 65, El Paso Chapin 49

Lake Dallas 51, Mansfield Timberview 43

Wichita Falls Rider 56, Burleson Centennial 47

Region II

Frisco Memorial 49, Lancaster 31

Frisco Liberty 67, Carrollton Smith 23

North Forney 46, Huntsville 41

Royse City 41, Sulphur Springs 18

Wylie East 83, Dallas Wilson 18

Frisco Lone Star 53, Dallas South Oak Cliff 40

Red Oak 87, Mount Pleasant 49

Highland Park 51, Lufkin 29

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Lubbock-Cooper (26-3) vs. Canutillo (15-4), 4 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Stockton HS

Mansfield Legacy (26-1) vs. Grapevine (22-5), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington ISD Athletics Center

Plainview (18-8) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (15-12), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Canyon Junior High

Lake Dallas (24-5) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (24-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Chico HS

Region II

Frisco Memorial (23-5) vs. Frisco Liberty (18-8), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Frisco Rock Hill HS

North Forney (19-6) vs. Royse City (16-9), TBD

Wylie East (25-3) vs. Frisco Lone Star (21-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Plano East HS

Red Oak (23-5) vs. Highland Park (22-6), TBD

Class 4A

AREA

Region I

Canyon 76, San Elizario 36

Levelland 43, Midland Greenwood 39

Krum 63, Gatesville 40

Glen Rose 35, Decatur 34

Seminole 71, Perryton 42

Hereford 53, El Paso Mountain View 33

Bridgeport 49, Stephenville 28

Argyle 46, Graham 37

Region II

Melissa 67, Dallas Lincoln 47

Midlothian Heritage 61, Irving Ranchview 54

Lindale 60, Canton 56

Gilmer 46, Athens 44

Kennedale 51, Godley 47

Dallas Pinkston 57, Sanger 46

Brownsboro (24-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (21-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Spring Hill HS

Sunnyvale (25-1) vs. Bullard (22-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mineola HS

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Canyon (26-1) vs. Levelland (26-0), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Plainview HS

Krum (14-12) vs. Glen Rose (25-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Weatherford HS

Seminole 61, Hereford 53

Bridgeport (19-8) vs. Argyle (18-9), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Springtown HS

Region II

Melissa (21-7) vs. Midlothian Heritage (22-5), TBD

Lindale (24-4) vs. Gilmer (23-2), TBD

Kennedale (12-11) vs. Dallas Pinkston (23-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday, DeSoto HS

Brownsboro (24-1)-Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (21-7) vs. Sunnyvale (25-1)-Bullard (22-5), TBD

Class 3A

AREA

Region I

Childress 85, Lamesa 34

Brownfield 53, Idalou 51

Peaster 88, Coahoma 56

Nocona (24-3) vs. Wall (23-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cisco HS

Shallowater 68, Littlefield 31

Canadian 80, Muleshoe 40

Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Holliday 32

Bowie 53, Merkel 42

Region II

Edgewood 57, Grandview 29

Gunter 57, Whitesboro 33

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 63, Tatum 26

Gladewater (17-6) vs. Mount Vernon (13-12), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant HS

Ponder 60, Pottsboro 45

Emory Rains 50, Maypearl 39

Gladewater Sabine 47, De Kalb 37

Winnsboro 79, Waskom 44

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Region I

Childress (12-9) vs. Brownfield (24-1), TBD

Peaster (25-4) vs. Nocona (24-3)-Wall (23-4), TBD

Shallowater 55, Canadian 47

Tuscola Jim Ned (26-2) vs. Bowie (15-9), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Breckenridge HS

Region II

Edgewood (23-3) vs. Gunter (24-5), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paris HS

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (23-4) vs. Gladewater (17-6)-Mount Vernon (13-12), TBD

Ponder (26-3) vs. Emory Rains (19-6), TBD

Gladewater Sabine (22-2) vs. Winnsboro (26-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Longview HS

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service