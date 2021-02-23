Girls Basketball
Fort Worth-area HS girls basketball area, regional quarterfinal scores and pairings
UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
AREA
Region I
Keller (19-6) vs. El Paso Franklin (16-4), 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Midland Christian HS
North Crowley 45, San Angelo Central 35
South Grand Prairie 61, Allen 45
Plano 57, Richardson 46
Wolfforth Frenship (21-5) vs. Keller Timber Creek (16-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Clyde HS
Southlake Carroll 58, El Paso Americas 27
Plano East 64, Irving MacArthur 44
Arlington Martin 43, Hebron 39
Region II
Mansfield (18-6) vs. Sachse (13-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lewisville HS
DeSoto (22-2) vs. Tyler Legacy (25-3), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corsicana HS
Houston Langham Creek 58, Spring Grand Oaks 37
Tomball Memorial 40, Houston Westfield 28
Mesquite Horn (23-4) vs. Duncanville (25-2), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Loos Field House, Addison
Dallas Skyline (11-12) vs. Cedar Hill (15-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Richardson Berkner HS
Klein Oak 43, Spring 38
Cypress Springs 54, Conroe Oak Ridge 41
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Keller (19-6)-El Paso Franklin (16-4) vs. North Crowley (17-7), TBD
South Grand Prairie (22-2) vs. Plano (18-5), TBD
Wolfforth Frenship (21-5)-Keller Timber Creek (16-6) vs. Southlake Carroll (22-6), TBD
Plano East (18-3) vs. Arlington Martin (23-4), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas Skyline HS
Region II
Mansfield (18-6)-Sachse (13-7) vs. DeSoto (22-2)-Tyler Legacy (25-3), TBD
Houston Langham Creek (21-2) vs. Tomball Memorial (24-3), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cypress Woods HS
Mesquite Horn (23-4)-Duncanville (25-2) vs. Dallas Skyline (11-12)-Cedar Hill (15-8), TBD
Klein Oak (17-9) vs. Cypress Springs (18-5), 7 p.m. Thursday, Cypress Bridgeland HS
Class 5A
AREA
Region I
Lubbock-Cooper 43, El Paso Andress 29
Canutillo 60, Amarillo 59 OT
Mansfield Legacy 64, Granbury 34
Grapevine 45, Mansfield Summit 43
Plainview 73, El Paso Hanks 57
Amarillo Tascosa 65, El Paso Chapin 49
Lake Dallas 51, Mansfield Timberview 43
Wichita Falls Rider 56, Burleson Centennial 47
Region II
Frisco Memorial 49, Lancaster 31
Frisco Liberty 67, Carrollton Smith 23
North Forney 46, Huntsville 41
Royse City 41, Sulphur Springs 18
Wylie East 83, Dallas Wilson 18
Frisco Lone Star 53, Dallas South Oak Cliff 40
Red Oak 87, Mount Pleasant 49
Highland Park 51, Lufkin 29
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Lubbock-Cooper (26-3) vs. Canutillo (15-4), 4 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Stockton HS
Mansfield Legacy (26-1) vs. Grapevine (22-5), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington ISD Athletics Center
Plainview (18-8) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (15-12), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Canyon Junior High
Lake Dallas (24-5) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (24-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Chico HS
Region II
Frisco Memorial (23-5) vs. Frisco Liberty (18-8), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Frisco Rock Hill HS
North Forney (19-6) vs. Royse City (16-9), TBD
Wylie East (25-3) vs. Frisco Lone Star (21-4), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Plano East HS
Red Oak (23-5) vs. Highland Park (22-6), TBD
Class 4A
AREA
Region I
Canyon 76, San Elizario 36
Levelland 43, Midland Greenwood 39
Krum 63, Gatesville 40
Glen Rose 35, Decatur 34
Seminole 71, Perryton 42
Hereford 53, El Paso Mountain View 33
Bridgeport 49, Stephenville 28
Argyle 46, Graham 37
Region II
Melissa 67, Dallas Lincoln 47
Midlothian Heritage 61, Irving Ranchview 54
Lindale 60, Canton 56
Gilmer 46, Athens 44
Kennedale 51, Godley 47
Dallas Pinkston 57, Sanger 46
Brownsboro (24-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (21-7), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview Spring Hill HS
Sunnyvale (25-1) vs. Bullard (22-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mineola HS
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Canyon (26-1) vs. Levelland (26-0), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Plainview HS
Krum (14-12) vs. Glen Rose (25-3), 7 p.m. Thursday, Weatherford HS
Seminole 61, Hereford 53
Bridgeport (19-8) vs. Argyle (18-9), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Springtown HS
Region II
Melissa (21-7) vs. Midlothian Heritage (22-5), TBD
Lindale (24-4) vs. Gilmer (23-2), TBD
Kennedale (12-11) vs. Dallas Pinkston (23-5), 7 p.m. Wednesday, DeSoto HS
Brownsboro (24-1)-Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (21-7) vs. Sunnyvale (25-1)-Bullard (22-5), TBD
Class 3A
AREA
Region I
Childress 85, Lamesa 34
Brownfield 53, Idalou 51
Peaster 88, Coahoma 56
Nocona (24-3) vs. Wall (23-4), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Cisco HS
Shallowater 68, Littlefield 31
Canadian 80, Muleshoe 40
Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Holliday 32
Bowie 53, Merkel 42
Region II
Edgewood 57, Grandview 29
Gunter 57, Whitesboro 33
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 63, Tatum 26
Gladewater (17-6) vs. Mount Vernon (13-12), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Pleasant HS
Ponder 60, Pottsboro 45
Emory Rains 50, Maypearl 39
Gladewater Sabine 47, De Kalb 37
Winnsboro 79, Waskom 44
REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Region I
Childress (12-9) vs. Brownfield (24-1), TBD
Peaster (25-4) vs. Nocona (24-3)-Wall (23-4), TBD
Shallowater 55, Canadian 47
Tuscola Jim Ned (26-2) vs. Bowie (15-9), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Breckenridge HS
Region II
Edgewood (23-3) vs. Gunter (24-5), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Paris HS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (23-4) vs. Gladewater (17-6)-Mount Vernon (13-12), TBD
Ponder (26-3) vs. Emory Rains (19-6), TBD
Gladewater Sabine (22-2) vs. Winnsboro (26-2), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Longview HS
