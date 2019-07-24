History-making Mansfield duo to be inducted into Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame

Mansfield High graduate Erin Grant (left) led her high school basketball team to four straight state titles, played at Texas Tech, and now coaches at the University of Memphis. Star-Telegram

Samantha Morrow and Erin Grant teamed up two decades ago to make history at Mansfield High School.

Come the summer of 2020 and the duo will reunite in the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced Tuesday that Morrow and Grant will be among eight members who will be inducted into the hall of fame, which will take place May 16 in San Antonio.

Morrow’s first head coaching job was at Mansfield during the 1994 season.

Five years later, she began a run no other coach has reached in the UIL’s largest classification.

Along with Grant, the Tigers won four straight UIL state titles in the largest classification from 1999-2002. Grant was named to the all-state team all four years and won Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in 2002.

Grant, who a 2002 McDonald’s All-American, went on to be an All-American at Texas Tech. She played in the WNBA for one season before working as an assistant for Morrow at UT-Arlington.

Grant, who was an assistant at Memphis, New Mexico and Texas Tech, was hired on at Southern Cal in April.

Morrow coached for 35 years before retiring in April 2018.

Following her stint at Mansfield, she opened Mansfield Summit and coached the Jaguars from 2003-07, and led the program to its first state tournament in 2007.

After coaching at UTA, Morrow landed at South Grand Prairie, where she took the Warriors to a top 20 state ranking and a regional final trip in 2017. The Warriors went 121-56 in her tenure.

Morrow, who won 606 career games, coached SGP while battling cancer in 2015. A year later she had her final radiation treatment and is now cancer-free.