Legacy’s Turner proved why she’s one of the nation’s elite talents in win over Birdville

Give yourself, oh, two seconds and you’ll be able to clearly see what makes Harmoni Turner so special.

Mansfield Legacy’s junior guard has the it factor that, accompanied with her obvious talent, makes her one of the nation’s top basketball players.

The four-star prospect, who is rated as the No. 56 player in the country for the class of 2020 by ESPN, had a game-high 24 points to lead the Lady Broncos to a hard-fought 40-30 victory over Birdville in a Class 5A area round game at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center on Thursday.

“She did a great job,” Legacy coach Michelle Morris said. “Her shot was falling and she helped get everyone else involved.”

The Lady Broncos (27-8) will play either The Colony or Crowley next week in a regional quarterfinal matchup. Those two teams play at Byron Nelson High School on Friday at 7 p.m.

Turner had 15 points in the second half for Legacy, which trailed 16-14 at halftime and 27-26 heading into the fourth quarter. She had six straight points midway through the fourth to help the Lady Broncos take control of the game with a 33-29 lead.

The first of those baskets came via a coast-to-coast pull-up jumper with six minutes left. She followed that with an 18-foot jumper for her 18th point before putting the exclamation point on the game by corralling a steal and then swishing a 3-pointer from near NBA range to give Legacy that 4-point lead with four minutes left.

That shot was especially critical considering Birdville’s best player, Iyana Dorsey, picked up her fifth foul with 3:16 left, which sent her to the bench with 12 points. The Lady Hawks (26-8) wouldn’t score again the rest of the way.

The back-and-forth between Turner and Dorsey was a joy to watch for anyone that relishes intense battles. The two junior guards went at each other all night, which clearly elevated Turner’s game.

“That’s just her competitive nature,” Morris said.

The No. 17 guard in the country via ESPN, Turner has established herself as a known commodity on the recruiting trail to college coaches from across the country.

“There’s a lot [of coaches] from all over coming by,” Morris said. “She hasn’t made any decisions in any type of way and is just enjoying the process.”

Not convinced about Turner’s abilities yet? These are a few quotes from ESPN after their scouts saw her at various basketball tournaments:

“Explosively quick floor leader with a scorer’s mindset in the back court; uptempo contributor with flair; dynamic off the bounce, collapses the defense, distributes.”

“Jet-quick lead guard with a scoring punch in the back court; 1-on-1 creator, tough to contain, penetrates with superb body control to rim; deep range threat; shines in uptempo, passes with flair; among the elite guards in the class of 2020.”





“Explosively athletic lead guard flourishes in pressure, uptempo game; pesky, disruptive defender; developing perimeter game consistency.”