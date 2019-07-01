Sam Houston phenom highlights Dallas-Fort Worth boys soccer all-area team

Arlington Lamar’s Jasub Flores breaks school records Flores broke his older brother, Carlos' school records with his 61st goal of his career and 34th this season, Tuesday March 19, 2019 vs. YMLA. Lamar Men's Soccer Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flores broke his older brother, Carlos' school records with his 61st goal of his career and 34th this season, Tuesday March 19, 2019 vs. YMLA. Lamar Men's Soccer

Introducing the Fort Worth Star-Telegram boys soccer all-area team for the 2019 season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jose Ortiz, Sam Houston

Named Player of the Year for the third time after breaking his own program record with 59 goals. Ortiz was voted 4-6A MVP for the third time and 1st team all-state.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He has scored 133 goals in three seasons with the Texans.

Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz (15) takes the ball down the pitch while taunting the Lewisville sidelines after tying the game as Sam Houston played Lewisville in a 6A Region 1 Semifinal Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Friday April 7, 2017. Sam Houston defeated Lewisville 3-2 in overtime. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jasub Flores, Lamar

The Midwestern State bound scorer will graduate early and head to college to play alongside brother Carlos. He was voted 4-6A MVP with Jose Ortiz, and 1st team all-region.

He broke his brother’s single season and career record for goals. He scored 39 goals this season and finished with 68 in his three-year career with the Vikings.

Arlington Lamar junior Jasub Flores Matthew Smith Southlake Sports Pics

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ryan Reagor, Mansfield

The junior defender was part of a unit that allowed under one goal per game (21 in 24 matches) including 11 shutouts. Reagor and the Tigers finished second in district, and he was voted 1st team all-region and 7-6A Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

GOAL KEEPER OF THE YEAR

Harrison Pustilnik, Carroll

The senior allowed 13 goals in 25 games and posted 15 shutouts. Named 1st team all-region and 5-6A Goalie of the Year.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Pierce Wear, Birdville

The freshman finished the season with 20 goals and 10 assists as the Hawks went to the regional quarterfinals for the third straight year. Wear was voted 7-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Travis Hughes, Burleson

Voted 5-5A Coach of the Year after guiding the Elks to the district title.

The Elks went 21-2-5 and made a trip to the regional tournament for the first time since 1998.

FIRST TEAM

M/F Connor Lisenbee, Keller: 5-6A Co-MVP and 1st team all-region; Scored 24 goals in 20 games

M/F Preston Myers, Carroll: 5-6A Co-MVP and 1st team all-region; 12 goals and 12 assists

M/F Nate Kopetsky, Sam Houston: 4-6A Midfielder MVP and 1st team all-region; Registered 22 assists

Sam Houston’s Nate Kopetsky Stephen English

M/F Freddy Hernandez, Burleson: 5-5A MVP and 1st team all-region; 16 goals and 7 assists

M/F Michael Somerville, Arl. Heights: Trinity University commit was 6-5A MVP

M/F Ahmet Ramovic, Euless Trinity: 3-6A Most Valuable Player

M/F Jose Flores, Saginaw: 7-5A MVP scored 20 goals for the Rough Riders

DEF Rolando Berrones, Bowie: 1st team all-district and honorable mention all-state; Vols went to regional tourney

DEF Bryan Ukeje, Legacy: 5-5A Defensive Player of the Year and 1st team all-region

DEF Gerson Hernandez, South Hills: 6-5A Defensive Player of the Year; Scorpions allowed 13 goals in 24 games

GK Carlos Vega, Arlington: 4-6A Co-Goalie of the Year; Made 196 saves and posted 11 shutouts

SECOND TEAM

M/F Henry Garcia, Burleson: 1st team all-district and 1st team all-region; 12 goals and 10 assists

M/F Robbie Pino, Carroll: 5-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2nd team all-region

M/F Daniel Olatunji, Grapevine: 7-5A Offensive MVP led the team with 15 goals and 10 assists

M/F Caleb Allen, Lake Ridge: 7-6A Offensive Newcomer and 2nd team all-region scored 13 goals

M/F Garrett Garvin, Mid. Heritage: 12-4A Offensive MVP; 22 goals and 19 assists for state runner-up

M/F Kevin Saldivar, Castleberry: 1st team all-district; Registered 20 goals and 12 assists

Castleberry’s Kevin Saldivar (3) collides with Waxahachie Life goalie Yari Rodriguez, March 23, 2017. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

M/F Caleb Yauger, Burleson: 5-5A Offensive Player of the Year and 1st team all-region; Scored 15 goals

DEF Matt DeWitt, Keller: 5-6A Defensive Player of the Year and 1st team all-region

DEF David Hernandez, Arlington: 1st team all-district and 2nd team all-region

DEF Craig Shue, Kennedale: 8-4A Defensive MVP and 1st team all-region

GK Konnor Koethe, Mid. Heritage: 1st team all-state; 131 saves, 14 shutouts for state runner-up

HONORABLE MENTION

M/F Arron Young, Midlothian: 14-5A MVP and 1st team all-region; 12 goals and 11 assists

M/F Ian Arendse, Grapevine: 7-5A Co-Midfielder MVP and honorable mention all-state; 11 goals

M/F Jameel Mashriqi, Mansfield: 7-6A Co-MVP and 2nd team all-region had 18 assists

M/F Prince Okegbe, Arlington: 5-6A Co-Offensive MVP; Scored 13 goals

Arlington forward Prince Okegbe (7) and teammate Luis Aguilar (6) converge on the ball as Paschal High players close in. Courtesy

M/F Griffin Gayler, Joshua: 1st team all-district; Registered 6 goals and 15 assists

M/F Chen Adjei, Euless Trinity: 3-6A Offensive MVP

M/F Justin Onwuka, Bowie: 5-6A Co-Offensive MVP

DEF Zack Mendez, Crowley: 1st team all-district and honorable mention all-region

DEF Kian Khailian, Carroll: Mercer commit was 1st team all-district; Dragons posted 15 shutouts

DEF Cesar Perez, Saginaw: 7-5A Defensive Player of the Year

GK Ever Garza, Sam Houston: 4-6A Co-Goalie of the Year and 2nd team all-state