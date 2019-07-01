Boys Soccer
Sam Houston phenom highlights Dallas-Fort Worth boys soccer all-area team
Arlington Lamar’s Jasub Flores breaks school records
Introducing the Fort Worth Star-Telegram boys soccer all-area team for the 2019 season.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jose Ortiz, Sam Houston
Named Player of the Year for the third time after breaking his own program record with 59 goals. Ortiz was voted 4-6A MVP for the third time and 1st team all-state.
He has scored 133 goals in three seasons with the Texans.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jasub Flores, Lamar
The Midwestern State bound scorer will graduate early and head to college to play alongside brother Carlos. He was voted 4-6A MVP with Jose Ortiz, and 1st team all-region.
He broke his brother’s single season and career record for goals. He scored 39 goals this season and finished with 68 in his three-year career with the Vikings.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ryan Reagor, Mansfield
The junior defender was part of a unit that allowed under one goal per game (21 in 24 matches) including 11 shutouts. Reagor and the Tigers finished second in district, and he was voted 1st team all-region and 7-6A Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
GOAL KEEPER OF THE YEAR
Harrison Pustilnik, Carroll
The senior allowed 13 goals in 25 games and posted 15 shutouts. Named 1st team all-region and 5-6A Goalie of the Year.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Pierce Wear, Birdville
The freshman finished the season with 20 goals and 10 assists as the Hawks went to the regional quarterfinals for the third straight year. Wear was voted 7-5A Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Travis Hughes, Burleson
Voted 5-5A Coach of the Year after guiding the Elks to the district title.
The Elks went 21-2-5 and made a trip to the regional tournament for the first time since 1998.
FIRST TEAM
M/F Connor Lisenbee, Keller: 5-6A Co-MVP and 1st team all-region; Scored 24 goals in 20 games
M/F Preston Myers, Carroll: 5-6A Co-MVP and 1st team all-region; 12 goals and 12 assists
M/F Nate Kopetsky, Sam Houston: 4-6A Midfielder MVP and 1st team all-region; Registered 22 assists
M/F Freddy Hernandez, Burleson: 5-5A MVP and 1st team all-region; 16 goals and 7 assists
M/F Michael Somerville, Arl. Heights: Trinity University commit was 6-5A MVP
M/F Ahmet Ramovic, Euless Trinity: 3-6A Most Valuable Player
M/F Jose Flores, Saginaw: 7-5A MVP scored 20 goals for the Rough Riders
DEF Rolando Berrones, Bowie: 1st team all-district and honorable mention all-state; Vols went to regional tourney
DEF Bryan Ukeje, Legacy: 5-5A Defensive Player of the Year and 1st team all-region
DEF Gerson Hernandez, South Hills: 6-5A Defensive Player of the Year; Scorpions allowed 13 goals in 24 games
GK Carlos Vega, Arlington: 4-6A Co-Goalie of the Year; Made 196 saves and posted 11 shutouts
SECOND TEAM
M/F Henry Garcia, Burleson: 1st team all-district and 1st team all-region; 12 goals and 10 assists
M/F Robbie Pino, Carroll: 5-6A Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2nd team all-region
M/F Daniel Olatunji, Grapevine: 7-5A Offensive MVP led the team with 15 goals and 10 assists
M/F Caleb Allen, Lake Ridge: 7-6A Offensive Newcomer and 2nd team all-region scored 13 goals
M/F Garrett Garvin, Mid. Heritage: 12-4A Offensive MVP; 22 goals and 19 assists for state runner-up
M/F Kevin Saldivar, Castleberry: 1st team all-district; Registered 20 goals and 12 assists
M/F Caleb Yauger, Burleson: 5-5A Offensive Player of the Year and 1st team all-region; Scored 15 goals
DEF Matt DeWitt, Keller: 5-6A Defensive Player of the Year and 1st team all-region
DEF David Hernandez, Arlington: 1st team all-district and 2nd team all-region
DEF Craig Shue, Kennedale: 8-4A Defensive MVP and 1st team all-region
GK Konnor Koethe, Mid. Heritage: 1st team all-state; 131 saves, 14 shutouts for state runner-up
HONORABLE MENTION
M/F Arron Young, Midlothian: 14-5A MVP and 1st team all-region; 12 goals and 11 assists
M/F Ian Arendse, Grapevine: 7-5A Co-Midfielder MVP and honorable mention all-state; 11 goals
M/F Jameel Mashriqi, Mansfield: 7-6A Co-MVP and 2nd team all-region had 18 assists
M/F Prince Okegbe, Arlington: 5-6A Co-Offensive MVP; Scored 13 goals
M/F Griffin Gayler, Joshua: 1st team all-district; Registered 6 goals and 15 assists
M/F Chen Adjei, Euless Trinity: 3-6A Offensive MVP
M/F Justin Onwuka, Bowie: 5-6A Co-Offensive MVP
DEF Zack Mendez, Crowley: 1st team all-district and honorable mention all-region
DEF Kian Khailian, Carroll: Mercer commit was 1st team all-district; Dragons posted 15 shutouts
DEF Cesar Perez, Saginaw: 7-5A Defensive Player of the Year
GK Ever Garza, Sam Houston: 4-6A Co-Goalie of the Year and 2nd team all-state
