Final Fort Worth-area high school boys basketball rankings February 16, 2021

North Crowley guard Malik Clinton (3) blocks the shot of Haltom guard Kyron Powell (2) during a District 3-6A Bi-district basketball game at Haltom High School in Haltom City, Texas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 55-45. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Here is a look at the final Fort Worth-area high school boys basketball Top-10 rankings.

Playoffs start Thursday.

1. North Crowley (26-1)

2. Mansfield (19-4)

3. Mansfield Timberview (19-3)

4. Byron Nelson (18-3)

5. Mansfield Summit (21-5)

6. Mansfield Legacy (17-4)

7. Richland (21-6)

8. FW Wyatt (19-5)

9. Arlington Grace Prep (19-1)

10. FW YMLA (17-3)

