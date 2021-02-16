Final Fort Worth-area high school boys basketball rankings February 16, 2021

North Crowley guard Malik Clinton (3) blocks the shot of Haltom guard Kyron Powell (2) during a District 3-6A Bi-district basketball game at Haltom High School in Haltom City, Texas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 55-45. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Here is a look at the final Fort Worth-area high school boys basketball Top-10 rankings.
Playoffs start Thursday.
BOYS
1. North Crowley (26-1)
2. Mansfield (19-4)
3. Mansfield Timberview (19-3)
4. Byron Nelson (18-3)
5. Mansfield Summit (21-5)
6. Mansfield Legacy (17-4)
7. Richland (21-6)
8. FW Wyatt (19-5)
9. Arlington Grace Prep (19-1)
10. FW YMLA (17-3)
