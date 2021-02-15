High School Sports
UIL swimming and diving state meet, see all qualifiers from the Dallas-Fort Worth area
Dallas-Fort Worth swimmers and divers that have qualified for the UIL state meet at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.
The girls state meet will be Feb. 19-20. The boys state meet will be Feb. 26-27.
Friday, February 19, 2021 (6A Girls)
|Start Time
|Event
|10:00am
|Prelims
|2:00pm
|Diving
|5:00pm
|Finals
Saturday, February 20, 2021 (5A Girls)
|Start Time
|Event
|10:00am
|Prelims
|2:00pm
|Diving
|5:00pm
|Finals
Friday, February 26, 2021 (6A Boys)
|Start Time
|Event
|10:00am
|Prelims
|2:00pm
|Diving
|5:00pm
|Finals
Saturday, February 27, 2021 (5A Boys)
|Start Time
|Event
|10:00am
|Prelims
|Tentative
|Diving
|5:00pm
|Finals
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
Automatic Qualifiers
200 Yard Medley
4. Southlake Carroll
7. Mansfield
200 Yard Freestyle
3. Elise Clift, Fr., Mansfield
6. Kate Heintz, Soph., Southlake Carroll
200 Yard IM
1. Corbyn Cormack, Sr., Southlake Carroll
2. Laci Black, Jr., Rockwall-Heath
5. Gracie Walker, Soph., Mansfield
50 Yard Freestyle
6. Hailey Heldenbrand, Soph., Southlake Carroll
7. Azalea Shepherd, Jr., Byron Nelson
1 Meter Diving
1. Hailey Hernandez, Sr., Southlake Carroll
4. Rachel Dickerson, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge
6. Gina Hinthom, Sr., Keller Central
7. Sydney Rice, Jr., FM Marcus
100 Yard Butterfly
1. Katie Walker, Soph., Mansfield
2. Corbyn Cormack, Sr., Southlake Carroll
100 Yard Freestyle
4. Ryen Bosuro, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
6. Rachel Strange, Sr., Flower Mound
500 Yard Freestyle
2. Elise Clift, Soph., Mansfield
6. Kate Heintz, Soph., Southlake Carroll
200 Yard Freestyle
6. Flower Mound
7. Byron Nelson
100 Yard Backstroke
4. Margaret Mabry, Jr., Keller
6. Halina Panczyszyn, Soph., Flower Mound
100 Yard Breaststroke
3. Gracie Walker, Soph., Mansfield
6. Julia Wozniak, Jr., Flower Mound
400 Yard Freestyle
2. Mansfield Lake Ridge
6. Southlake Carroll
Call-Ups
200 Yard Medley
1. Flower Mound
4. Mansfield Lake Ridge
7. Allen
200 Yard Freestyle
2. Katie Walker, Soph., Mansfield
6. Julia Wozniak, Jr., Flower Mound
200 Yard IM
5. Marian Cheramy, Sr., Hebron
6. Kat Putchinski, Soph., Rockwall
8. Catriona Gilmore, Jr., Allen
100 Yard Butterfly
3. Ava Topolewski, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
100 Yard Freestyle
3. Azalea Shepherd, Jr., Byron Nelson
500 Yard Freestyle
1. Laci Black, Jr., Rockwall-Heath
2. Maya White, Sr., Rockwall
4. Karly Merriott, Jr., Rockwall-Heath
6. Ava Topolewski, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
100 Yard Backstroke
4. Gwen Smith, Denton Guyer
6. Karoline Reeves, Soph., Allen
7. Kaylyn King, Sr., FM Marcus
100 Yard Breaststroke
8. Mariah Cheramy, Sr., Hebron
400 Yard Freestyle
1. Mansfield
5. Allen
8. Rockwall-Heath
CLASS 5A
Automatic Qualifiers
200 Yard Medley
3. Highland Park
4. Prosper Rock Hill
8. Aledo
200 Yard Freestyle
4. Emmerson Dingweth, Jr., Lucas Lovejoy
6. Emma Gerhart, Jr., Mansfield Timberview
200 Yard IM
1. Campbell Chase, Fr., Dallas Wilson
8. Phoebe Mosley, Soph., Azle
50 Yard Freestyle
1. Sienna Schellenger, Jr., Frisco Independce
7. Lauren Durbin, Soph., Justin Northwest
8. Katherine Huang, Sr., Highland Park
1 Meter Diving
1. Abby Devereaux, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
3. Peyton Guzlec, Frisco Memorial
6. Olivia Nelson, Jr., Frisco Centennial
10. Zoe Rinon, Soph., Grapevine
13. Madeleine Belobraydic, Soph., Forney
16. Skye Hoover, Sr., Forney
100 Yard Butterfly
3. Lindsey Hosch, Jr., Highland Park
5. Camille Murray, Fr., McKinney North
8. Audrey Axton, Soph., Colleyville Heritage
100 Yard Freestyle
1. Sienna Schellenger, Frisco Independence
7. Maddy Helton, Sr., Highland Park
8. Maddie Edwards, Jr., Aledo
500 Yard Freestyle
2. Joelle Reddin, Sr., Frisco Lone Star
5. Sam Harman, Jr., Cleburne
7. Brooke Bryant, Sr., Waxahachie Life
200 Yard Freestyle
4. Prosper Rock Hill
5. Highland Park
8. Colleyville Heritage
100 Yard Backstroke
2. Camille Murray, Fr., McKinney North
6. Maddy Helton, Sr., Highland Park
8. Zoey Hall, Fr., Decatur
100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Lindsey Hosch, Jr., Highland Park
2. Kiara Xanthos, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill
8. Maddie Edwards, Jr., Aledo
400 Yard Freestyle
1. Frisco Wakeland
7. Colleyville Heritage
8. Highland Park
Call-Ups
200 Yard Medley
4. Frisco Wakeland
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Audrey Jacobson, Jr., Dallas Adams
7. Alexis Morgan, Jr., Frisco Reedy
8. Maria Oushalkas, Soph., Frisco Liberty
200 Yard IM
2. Joelle Reddin, Sr., Frisco Lone Star
3. Logan Morris, Soph., Frisco Wakeland
5. Katherine Yao, Soph., Dallas Hillcrest
8. Emma Ballantyne, Sr., Frisco Centennial
50 Yard Freestyle
1. Kasidy Lazarine, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill
5. Jenna Hood, Sr., Frisco Wakeland
100 Yard Butterfly
1. Lily Powell, Fr., Frisco Reedy
100 Yard Freestyle
1. Campbell Chase, Fr., Dallas Wilson
2. Mallory Showalter, Sr., Frisco Liberty
3. Kasidy Lazarine, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill
5. Jenna Hood, Sr., Frisco Wakeland
7. Emma Dingwerth, Jr., Lucas Lovejoy
500 Yard Freestyle
3. Alexis Morgan, Jr., Frisco Reedy
5. Audrey Jacobson, Jr., Dallas Adams
6. Emma Gerhart, Jr., Mansfield Timberview
8. Logan Morris, Soph., Frisco Wakeland
200 Yard Freestyle
3. Frisco Wakeland
5. Frisco Reedy
6. Frisco Independence
100 Yard Backstroke
1. Mallory Showalter, Sr., Frisco Liberty
8. Graycen Hubbard, Fr., Frisco Wakeland
100 Yard Breaststroke
7. Katherine Yao, Soph., Dallas Hillcrest
400 Yard Freestyle
1. Frisco Reedy
8. Frisco Independence
BOYS
CLASS 6A
Automatic Qualifiers
200 Yard Medley
3. Keller
5. Plano West
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Cooper Lucas, Fr., Keller
2. Harris Durham, Sr., Richardson
200 Yard IM
3. Gio Linscheer, Jr., Plano East
4. Noah Beladi, Sr., Keller
50 Yard Freestyle
4. Lane White, Jr., Prosper
1 Meter Diving
5. Manuel Borowski, Sr., Southlake Carroll
7. Jackson Miller, Sr., Southlake Carroll
8. Christian Eriksen, Soph., Keller Timber Creek
100 Yard Butterfly
4. Jackson Pogue, Sr., Southlake Carroll
5. Wyatt Blair, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge
100 Yard Freestyle
5. Harris Durham, Sr., Richardson
7. Gavin Peterman, Soph. Haslet Eaton
500 Yard Freestyle
1. Trey Dickey, Sr., Plano East
3. Cooper Lucas, Fr., Keller
4. Lucius Yu-Kisselbach, Sr., Rockwall-Heath
200 Yard Freestyle
3. Prosper
100 Yard Backstroke
3. Shawn Mohseni, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
5. Grayson Tidwell, Jr., Rockwall-Heath
7. Max Hatcher, Fr., Southlake Carroll
100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Noah Beladi, Sr., Keller
7. William Savarese, Fr., Dallas Jesuit
400 Yard Freestyle
4. Prosper
7. Keller
Call-Ups
200 Yard Medley
2. Southlake Carroll
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Jibran Himsieh, Sr., Arlington Lamar
2. Trey Dickey, Sr., Plano East
3. Mason Edmund, Jr., Southlake Carroll
4. Andrew Zettle, Jr., Southlake Carroll
5. Lucius Yu-Kisselbach, Sr., Rockwall-Heath
8. Zach Kilgore, Sr., Haslet Eaton
200 Yard IM
3. Max Hatcher, Fr., Southlake Carroll
4. Antonio Romero, Sr., Plano West
6. Will McKinney, Sr., Dallas Jesuit
8. Shawn Mohseni, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge
100 Yard Butterfly
6. Antonio Romero, Sr., Plano West
7. Leran Chang, Jr., Keller
100 Yard Freestyle
3. Justice Hunt, Sr., Prosper
7. Andrew Zettle, Jr., Southlake Carroll
500 Yard Freestyle
1. Levi Sandidge, Jr., Richardson
3. Jibran Himsieh, Sr., Arlington Lamar
5. Mason Edmund, Jr., Southlake Carroll
6. Gio Linscheer, Jr., Plano East
7. Jacob deLagerheim, Sr., Mansfield
8. Luke Lang, Sr., Lake Highlands
100 Yard Backstroke
8. Carson Brockette, Sr., Lake Highlands
100 Yard Breaststroke
4. Wyatt Blair, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge
400 Yard Freestyle
2. Southlake Carroll
CLASS 5A
Automatic Qualifiers
2. Frisco Wakeland
8. Cleburne
200 Yard Freestyle
3. Conor McKenna, Jr., Frisco Wakeland
5. Blake Gibson, Soph., Grapevine
200 Yard IM
4. Michael Mitsynskyy, Sr., Frisco Heritage
8. Grant Ghormley, Sr., Grapevine
50 Yard Freestyle
1. Jon VanZandt, Jr., Frisco
5. Matthew Harman, Sr., Cleburne
1 Meter Diving
4. Benedict Nguyen, Jr., Mansfield Summit
5. Luke Sitz, Fr., Prosper Rock Hill
9. Dash Walford, Soph., Highland Park
10. Wil Wawrzynski Soph., Mansfield Legacy
13. Deacon Colbert, Fr., Prosper Rock Hill
100 Yard Butterfly
1. Conor McKenna, Jr., Frisco Wakeland
6. Nicholas Rennhack, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
100 Yard Freestyle
2. Jon VanZandt, Jr., Frisco
6. Kaleb Ikbal, Jr., The Colony
7. Blake Gibson, Soph., Grapevine
500 Yard Freestyle
1. Andrew Guziec, Sr., Frisco Memorial
2. Anthony Paculba, Jr., Carrollton Creekview
6. Jaxon Coates, Sr., Cleburne
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Frisco
6. Grapevine
100 Yard Backstroke
5. Jack Berube, Soph., Dallas Wilson
6. Nicholas Rennhack, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
100 Yard Breaststroke
4. Matthew Harman, Sr., Cleburne
5. Cannon Carone, Jr., Frisco Reedy
400 Yard Freestyle
2. Frisco Wakeland
5. Grapevine
Call-Ups
200 Yard Medley
5. McKinney North
6. Frisco Reedy
8. Prosper Rock Hill
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Andrew Guziec, Sr., Frisco Memorial
3. Grant Closson, Soph., Dallas Wilson
4. Brendan Debergh, Sr., Frisco Wakeland
5. Jonathan Michaels, Soph., Frisco Wakeland
7. Ryder Ross, Soph., Mansfield Timberview
8. Jaxson Chambers, Jr., Midlothian Heritage
200 Yard IM
8. Kaleb Ikbal, Jr., The Colony
50 Yard Freestyle
2. Tate Bladon, Jr., Frisco Wakeland
5. Travis Gulledge, Fr., Frisco Centennial
100 Yard Butterfly
3. Ryder Ross, Soph., Mansfield Timberview
7. Michael Mitsynskyy, Sr., Frisco Heritage
8. Daniel D’Souza, Sr., Granbury
100 Yard Freestyle
3. Tate Bladon, Jr., Frisco Wakeland
5. Grant Closson, Soph., Dallas Wilson
500 Yard Freestyle
1. Aryan Kodial, Jr., Frisco Reedy
2. Brendan Debergh, Sr., Frisco Wakeland
3. Julian Pala, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill
8. Jacob Rivera, Sr., Decatur
200 Yard Freestyle
1. Frisco Wakeland
3. McKinney North
8. Granbury
100 Yard Backstroke
4. Ethan Hogan, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill
6. Jonathan Michaels, Soph., Frisco Wakeland
8. Barret Smith, Jr., McKinney North
100 Yard Breaststroke
2. Travis Gulledge, Fr., Frisco Centennial
3. Grant Hu, Fr., Lucas Lovejoy
4. Alexander Udrys, Jr., Frisco Wakeland
400 Yard Freestyle
2. Frisco
6. Frisco Reedy
7. Frisco Memorial
Comments