UIL swimming and diving state meet, see all qualifiers from the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Dallas-Fort Worth swimmers and divers that have qualified for the UIL state meet at the Bill Walker Pool and Josh Davis Natatorium in San Antonio.

The girls state meet will be Feb. 19-20. The boys state meet will be Feb. 26-27.

Friday, February 19, 2021 (6A Girls)

Start Time Event 10:00am Prelims 2:00pm Diving 5:00pm Finals

Saturday, February 20, 2021 (5A Girls)

Start Time Event 10:00am Prelims 2:00pm Diving 5:00pm Finals

Friday, February 26, 2021 (6A Boys)

Start Time Event 10:00am Prelims 2:00pm Diving 5:00pm Finals

Saturday, February 27, 2021 (5A Boys)

Start Time Event 10:00am Prelims Tentative Diving 5:00pm Finals

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

Automatic Qualifiers

200 Yard Medley

4. Southlake Carroll

7. Mansfield

200 Yard Freestyle

3. Elise Clift, Fr., Mansfield

6. Kate Heintz, Soph., Southlake Carroll

200 Yard IM

1. Corbyn Cormack, Sr., Southlake Carroll

2. Laci Black, Jr., Rockwall-Heath

5. Gracie Walker, Soph., Mansfield

50 Yard Freestyle

6. Hailey Heldenbrand, Soph., Southlake Carroll

7. Azalea Shepherd, Jr., Byron Nelson

1 Meter Diving

1. Hailey Hernandez, Sr., Southlake Carroll

4. Rachel Dickerson, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge

6. Gina Hinthom, Sr., Keller Central

7. Sydney Rice, Jr., FM Marcus

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Katie Walker, Soph., Mansfield

2. Corbyn Cormack, Sr., Southlake Carroll

100 Yard Freestyle

4. Ryen Bosuro, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

6. Rachel Strange, Sr., Flower Mound

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Elise Clift, Soph., Mansfield

6. Kate Heintz, Soph., Southlake Carroll

200 Yard Freestyle

6. Flower Mound

7. Byron Nelson

100 Yard Backstroke

4. Margaret Mabry, Jr., Keller

6. Halina Panczyszyn, Soph., Flower Mound

100 Yard Breaststroke

3. Gracie Walker, Soph., Mansfield

6. Julia Wozniak, Jr., Flower Mound

400 Yard Freestyle

2. Mansfield Lake Ridge

6. Southlake Carroll

Call-Ups

200 Yard Medley

1. Flower Mound

4. Mansfield Lake Ridge

7. Allen

200 Yard Freestyle

2. Katie Walker, Soph., Mansfield

6. Julia Wozniak, Jr., Flower Mound

200 Yard IM

5. Marian Cheramy, Sr., Hebron

6. Kat Putchinski, Soph., Rockwall

8. Catriona Gilmore, Jr., Allen

100 Yard Butterfly

3. Ava Topolewski, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Azalea Shepherd, Jr., Byron Nelson

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Laci Black, Jr., Rockwall-Heath

2. Maya White, Sr., Rockwall

4. Karly Merriott, Jr., Rockwall-Heath

6. Ava Topolewski, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

100 Yard Backstroke

4. Gwen Smith, Denton Guyer

6. Karoline Reeves, Soph., Allen

7. Kaylyn King, Sr., FM Marcus

100 Yard Breaststroke

8. Mariah Cheramy, Sr., Hebron

400 Yard Freestyle

1. Mansfield

5. Allen

8. Rockwall-Heath

CLASS 5A

Automatic Qualifiers

200 Yard Medley

3. Highland Park

4. Prosper Rock Hill

8. Aledo

200 Yard Freestyle

4. Emmerson Dingweth, Jr., Lucas Lovejoy

6. Emma Gerhart, Jr., Mansfield Timberview

200 Yard IM

1. Campbell Chase, Fr., Dallas Wilson

8. Phoebe Mosley, Soph., Azle

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Sienna Schellenger, Jr., Frisco Independce

7. Lauren Durbin, Soph., Justin Northwest

8. Katherine Huang, Sr., Highland Park

1 Meter Diving

1. Abby Devereaux, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

3. Peyton Guzlec, Frisco Memorial

6. Olivia Nelson, Jr., Frisco Centennial

10. Zoe Rinon, Soph., Grapevine

13. Madeleine Belobraydic, Soph., Forney

16. Skye Hoover, Sr., Forney

100 Yard Butterfly

3. Lindsey Hosch, Jr., Highland Park

5. Camille Murray, Fr., McKinney North

8. Audrey Axton, Soph., Colleyville Heritage

100 Yard Freestyle

1. Sienna Schellenger, Frisco Independence

7. Maddy Helton, Sr., Highland Park

8. Maddie Edwards, Jr., Aledo

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Joelle Reddin, Sr., Frisco Lone Star

5. Sam Harman, Jr., Cleburne

7. Brooke Bryant, Sr., Waxahachie Life

200 Yard Freestyle

4. Prosper Rock Hill

5. Highland Park

8. Colleyville Heritage

100 Yard Backstroke

2. Camille Murray, Fr., McKinney North

6. Maddy Helton, Sr., Highland Park

8. Zoey Hall, Fr., Decatur

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Lindsey Hosch, Jr., Highland Park

2. Kiara Xanthos, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill

8. Maddie Edwards, Jr., Aledo

400 Yard Freestyle

1. Frisco Wakeland

7. Colleyville Heritage

8. Highland Park

Call-Ups

200 Yard Medley

4. Frisco Wakeland

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Audrey Jacobson, Jr., Dallas Adams

7. Alexis Morgan, Jr., Frisco Reedy

8. Maria Oushalkas, Soph., Frisco Liberty

200 Yard IM

2. Joelle Reddin, Sr., Frisco Lone Star

3. Logan Morris, Soph., Frisco Wakeland

5. Katherine Yao, Soph., Dallas Hillcrest

8. Emma Ballantyne, Sr., Frisco Centennial

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Kasidy Lazarine, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill

5. Jenna Hood, Sr., Frisco Wakeland

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Lily Powell, Fr., Frisco Reedy

100 Yard Freestyle

1. Campbell Chase, Fr., Dallas Wilson

2. Mallory Showalter, Sr., Frisco Liberty

3. Kasidy Lazarine, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill

5. Jenna Hood, Sr., Frisco Wakeland

7. Emma Dingwerth, Jr., Lucas Lovejoy

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Alexis Morgan, Jr., Frisco Reedy

5. Audrey Jacobson, Jr., Dallas Adams

6. Emma Gerhart, Jr., Mansfield Timberview

8. Logan Morris, Soph., Frisco Wakeland

200 Yard Freestyle

3. Frisco Wakeland

5. Frisco Reedy

6. Frisco Independence

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Mallory Showalter, Sr., Frisco Liberty

8. Graycen Hubbard, Fr., Frisco Wakeland

100 Yard Breaststroke

7. Katherine Yao, Soph., Dallas Hillcrest

400 Yard Freestyle

1. Frisco Reedy

8. Frisco Independence

BOYS

CLASS 6A

Automatic Qualifiers

200 Yard Medley

3. Keller

5. Plano West

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Cooper Lucas, Fr., Keller

2. Harris Durham, Sr., Richardson

200 Yard IM

3. Gio Linscheer, Jr., Plano East

4. Noah Beladi, Sr., Keller

50 Yard Freestyle

4. Lane White, Jr., Prosper

1 Meter Diving

5. Manuel Borowski, Sr., Southlake Carroll

7. Jackson Miller, Sr., Southlake Carroll

8. Christian Eriksen, Soph., Keller Timber Creek

100 Yard Butterfly

4. Jackson Pogue, Sr., Southlake Carroll

5. Wyatt Blair, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge

100 Yard Freestyle

5. Harris Durham, Sr., Richardson

7. Gavin Peterman, Soph. Haslet Eaton

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Trey Dickey, Sr., Plano East

3. Cooper Lucas, Fr., Keller

4. Lucius Yu-Kisselbach, Sr., Rockwall-Heath

200 Yard Freestyle

3. Prosper

100 Yard Backstroke

3. Shawn Mohseni, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

5. Grayson Tidwell, Jr., Rockwall-Heath

7. Max Hatcher, Fr., Southlake Carroll

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Noah Beladi, Sr., Keller

7. William Savarese, Fr., Dallas Jesuit

400 Yard Freestyle

4. Prosper

7. Keller

Call-Ups

200 Yard Medley

2. Southlake Carroll

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Jibran Himsieh, Sr., Arlington Lamar

2. Trey Dickey, Sr., Plano East

3. Mason Edmund, Jr., Southlake Carroll

4. Andrew Zettle, Jr., Southlake Carroll

5. Lucius Yu-Kisselbach, Sr., Rockwall-Heath

8. Zach Kilgore, Sr., Haslet Eaton

200 Yard IM

3. Max Hatcher, Fr., Southlake Carroll

4. Antonio Romero, Sr., Plano West

6. Will McKinney, Sr., Dallas Jesuit

8. Shawn Mohseni, Jr., Mansfield Lake Ridge

100 Yard Butterfly

6. Antonio Romero, Sr., Plano West

7. Leran Chang, Jr., Keller

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Justice Hunt, Sr., Prosper

7. Andrew Zettle, Jr., Southlake Carroll

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Levi Sandidge, Jr., Richardson

3. Jibran Himsieh, Sr., Arlington Lamar

5. Mason Edmund, Jr., Southlake Carroll

6. Gio Linscheer, Jr., Plano East

7. Jacob deLagerheim, Sr., Mansfield

8. Luke Lang, Sr., Lake Highlands

100 Yard Backstroke

8. Carson Brockette, Sr., Lake Highlands

100 Yard Breaststroke

4. Wyatt Blair, Jr., Keller Fossil Ridge

400 Yard Freestyle

2. Southlake Carroll

CLASS 5A

Automatic Qualifiers

2. Frisco Wakeland

8. Cleburne

200 Yard Freestyle

3. Conor McKenna, Jr., Frisco Wakeland

5. Blake Gibson, Soph., Grapevine

200 Yard IM

4. Michael Mitsynskyy, Sr., Frisco Heritage

8. Grant Ghormley, Sr., Grapevine

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Jon VanZandt, Jr., Frisco

5. Matthew Harman, Sr., Cleburne

1 Meter Diving

4. Benedict Nguyen, Jr., Mansfield Summit

5. Luke Sitz, Fr., Prosper Rock Hill

9. Dash Walford, Soph., Highland Park

10. Wil Wawrzynski Soph., Mansfield Legacy

13. Deacon Colbert, Fr., Prosper Rock Hill

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Conor McKenna, Jr., Frisco Wakeland

6. Nicholas Rennhack, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

100 Yard Freestyle

2. Jon VanZandt, Jr., Frisco

6. Kaleb Ikbal, Jr., The Colony

7. Blake Gibson, Soph., Grapevine

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Andrew Guziec, Sr., Frisco Memorial

2. Anthony Paculba, Jr., Carrollton Creekview

6. Jaxon Coates, Sr., Cleburne

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Frisco

6. Grapevine

100 Yard Backstroke

5. Jack Berube, Soph., Dallas Wilson

6. Nicholas Rennhack, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

100 Yard Breaststroke

4. Matthew Harman, Sr., Cleburne

5. Cannon Carone, Jr., Frisco Reedy

400 Yard Freestyle

2. Frisco Wakeland

5. Grapevine

Call-Ups

200 Yard Medley

5. McKinney North

6. Frisco Reedy

8. Prosper Rock Hill

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Andrew Guziec, Sr., Frisco Memorial

3. Grant Closson, Soph., Dallas Wilson

4. Brendan Debergh, Sr., Frisco Wakeland

5. Jonathan Michaels, Soph., Frisco Wakeland

7. Ryder Ross, Soph., Mansfield Timberview

8. Jaxson Chambers, Jr., Midlothian Heritage

200 Yard IM

8. Kaleb Ikbal, Jr., The Colony

50 Yard Freestyle

2. Tate Bladon, Jr., Frisco Wakeland

5. Travis Gulledge, Fr., Frisco Centennial

100 Yard Butterfly

3. Ryder Ross, Soph., Mansfield Timberview

7. Michael Mitsynskyy, Sr., Frisco Heritage

8. Daniel D’Souza, Sr., Granbury

100 Yard Freestyle

3. Tate Bladon, Jr., Frisco Wakeland

5. Grant Closson, Soph., Dallas Wilson

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Aryan Kodial, Jr., Frisco Reedy

2. Brendan Debergh, Sr., Frisco Wakeland

3. Julian Pala, Soph., Prosper Rock Hill

8. Jacob Rivera, Sr., Decatur

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Frisco Wakeland

3. McKinney North

8. Granbury

100 Yard Backstroke

4. Ethan Hogan, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill

6. Jonathan Michaels, Soph., Frisco Wakeland

8. Barret Smith, Jr., McKinney North

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Travis Gulledge, Fr., Frisco Centennial

3. Grant Hu, Fr., Lucas Lovejoy

4. Alexander Udrys, Jr., Frisco Wakeland

400 Yard Freestyle

2. Frisco

6. Frisco Reedy

7. Frisco Memorial