Girls b-ball 1st round recap: Keller, Timber Creek rally, Carroll, Grapevine dominate

Keller scored 28 points in the second quarter that helped the Indians rally by Saginaw Boswell, 72-61, in a Class 6A Region 1 bi-district girls basketball game Thursday night at Richland HS.

The Indians (19-6) win their first playoff game since 2018.

They will play the winner El Paso Franklin and Midland Lee.

Boswell came out on fire with a 25-15 first-quarter lead. Nya Robertson, last season’s all-area offensive player of the year, drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the period.

Keller’s Cambridge Mathews led the Indians with eight of her 15 points.

Then the Indians heated up, including from the free-throw line where they went 9 of 11 in the second to help take a 43-40 lead at intermission. Kim Cohen, who scored a team-high 17 points, scored nine in the frame.

Keller held Boswell to 21 second-half points and seven points in the fourth quarter. Renee Chmiel chipped in 16 for the Indians. Ava Dunagan added 11. Robertson finished with 34 for the Pioneers.

Grapevine 63, Azle 42

The Mustangs scored 18 points in each of the first two quarters and got out to a 36-20 halftime lead to take down the Hornets in a Class 5A Region 1 bi-district game at Kennedale.

Grapevine (21-5) will await the winner between Mansfield Summit and FW Wyatt.

Grapevine was led by Emery Kirkpatrick’s 19 points. The Mustangs led 18-8 after the first quarter. Cece Cerone added 16 while Mimi Margiotta and Kennadi Archibald chipped in 11 and 10.

The Mustangs extended their lead with a 19-7 effort in the third quarter.

Carly Snead rounded out the Grapevine scoring with seven points. Karlee Locke led Azle with 18.