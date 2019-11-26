State champion Timberview and New York team highlight 2nd annual Robert Hughes Showcase

A total of 19 teams will hit the court at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth, starting on Friday as part of the second annual Robert Hughes Showcase.

The two-day event is highlighted by defending UIL 5A state champ Mansfield Timberview going up against Monsignor Scanlan of New York at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Timberview is also playing in the Thanksgiving Hoopfest with a game on Friday at Duncanville High School.

Scanlan played in last year’s inaugural showcase, falling to Denton Guyer 86-76.

Timberview went 38-2 and won the 5A title for the second time in three years. The Wolves beat San Antonio Wagner 77-64 in the state final at the Alamodome.

The showcase will begin on Friday at 11 a.m. with Fort Worth Poly and Dallas HSAA (home school). Each day will start at 11 a.m. and have seven games. The final game will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday between Fort Worth Dunbar and Dallas Lincoln. The two teams have combined for seven state titles.

Over a 47-year career, Hughes led his teams, segregation-era and now closed I.M. Terrell and Dunbar, to 1,333 wins (the most in boys basketball all-time), five state championships and 35 district championships.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Four coaches in this year’s showcase played for Hughes: Dunbar’s Robert Hughes Jr., Trimble Tech’s Wendell Ivory, Poly’s Charles Hickman and Crowley’s Gary Collier.

Friday November 29

11 a.m. Poly vs. HSAA

12:30 p.m. Trimble Tech vs. Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes

2 p.m. Crowley vs. Trimble Tech

3:30 p.m. Scanlan vs. Mesquite Horn

5 p.m. Southern University Lab School (La.) vs. Fort Worth YMLA

6:30 p.m. Redemption Life Tabernacle Prep (Okla.) vs. Irving Universal

8 p.m. Dunbar vs. Eastern Hills

Saturday November 30

11 a.m. Poly vs. Trimble Tech

12:30 p.m. Eastern Hills vs. S. University Lab School

2 p.m. Universal vs. TACA

3:30 p.m. Scanlan vs. Timberview

5 p.m. San Antonio Cornerstone vs. Redemption Life

6:30 p.m. Wyatt vs. Cedar Hill

8 p.m. Dunbar vs. Dallas Lincoln