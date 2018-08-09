This 4-star all-state guard is focusing on these five colleges. TCU made the cut.

Justin Northwest 4-star 2019 guard Avery Anderson has narrowed his college decision to five programs.

Anderson announced Wednesday on Twitter that his top 5 included TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Florida and LSU.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard holds seven offers and is projected to commit with Oklahoma State, per 247Sports. He also had Texas A&M and SMU on his radar.

Mike Hatch, who was with Northwest for the past 10 years and 24 overall, accepted a job with SMU earlier this month.

He’s ranked as the No. 17 combo guard in the nation, No. 137 overall, and No. 10 overall prospect in the state.

Anderson was voted District MVP and all-state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches last season after he scored 674 points with an average of 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

He was named a Star-Telegram all-star and helped the Texans to a second-straight trip to the UIL state tournament in San Antonio, reaching the Class 5A state final.

He was also an all-tournament selection in December during the Whataburger Tournament.

Anderson put in an impressive season for the second-straight year. The Texans, which were the preseason No. 1 in Class 5A by the TABC, reached the state tournament for the first time in program history in 2016.

He was voted to the state all-tournament team.

Anderson averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game as a sophomore. He was voted District MVP.

Anderson also made the Star-Telegram all-area team as a sophomore and freshman.