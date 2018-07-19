One of the top basketball prospects in DFW is moving out of state to a national power

Arlington Bowie 5-star small forward Cade Cunningham is leaving the Volunteers and headed to Florida.

The 2020 prospect will attend Montverde Academy for his final two years of high school, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

I’m excited to announce that next year I will attend Montverde Academy. I loved my two years at Bowie, and I greatly appreciate each school that reached out. Go Eagles! pic.twitter.com/GNHXEbGcdd — Cade Cunningham (@CadeCunningham_) July 19, 2018

“I’m excited to announce that next year I will attend Montverde Academy,” Cunningham said in a tweet. “I loved my two years at Bowie and I greatly appreciate each school that reached out.”

Cunningham holds five offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, LSU, Texas A&M and Tulane, according to 247Sports.

He is ranked as the No. 4 small forward in the nation and No. 3 overall player in the state. He’s projected to commit with Kentucky.

Cunningham was voted co-MVP for District 4-6A last season and selected All-Region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. He averaged 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. Bowie went to the regional quarterfinals.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-6 playmaker was voted 4-6A Newcomer of the Year after recording 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and the Vols went to the 6A Region I final.

Cunningham isn’t the first to move. Point guard Kyler Edwards left Bowie last summer for Findlay Prep in Nevada.