High School Sports
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 7
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer
Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer
Season Record
D. Johnson 47-13
Peters 46-14
Diggs 46-14
Ruth 45-15
Peterson 45-15
Matthews 44-16
Fasold 44-16
Alexander 44-16
Pickle 43-17
Howell 43-17
Henry 41-19
Davidson 40-20
Tepper 38-12
Gosset 35-25
T. Johnson 35-25
Games
Boswell vs Chisholm Trail
Eaton vs Keller
Sam Houston vs Arlington
Longview vs Highland Park
Grand Prairie vs South Grand Prairie
Springtown vs Lake Worth
Rockwall vs Tyler Legacy
Celina vs Aubrey
Godley vs Glen Rose
Cleburne vs Burleson
Picks
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Boswell, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Boswell, Keller, Sam Houston, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Boswell, Keller, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Boswell, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Aubrey, Glen Rose, Burleson
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Boswell, Keller, Arlington, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Boswell, Keller, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Boswell, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Boswell, Keller, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Chisholm Trail, Keller, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Boswell, Eaton, Sam Houston, Longview, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson
