Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 7

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer

Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer

Season Record

D. Johnson 47-13

Peters 46-14

Diggs 46-14

Ruth 45-15

Peterson 45-15

Matthews 44-16

Fasold 44-16

Alexander 44-16

Pickle 43-17

Howell 43-17

Henry 41-19

Davidson 40-20

Tepper 38-12

Gosset 35-25

T. Johnson 35-25

Games

Boswell vs Chisholm Trail

Eaton vs Keller

Sam Houston vs Arlington

Longview vs Highland Park

Grand Prairie vs South Grand Prairie

Springtown vs Lake Worth

Rockwall vs Tyler Legacy

Celina vs Aubrey

Godley vs Glen Rose

Cleburne vs Burleson

Picks

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Boswell, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Boswell, Keller, Sam Houston, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Boswell, Keller, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Boswell, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Aubrey, Glen Rose, Burleson

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Boswell, Keller, Arlington, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Boswell, Keller, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Boswell, Eaton, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Chisholm Trail, Eaton, Sam Houston, Highland Park, Grand Prairie, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Boswell, Keller, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Chisholm Trail, Keller, Arlington, Highland Park, SGP, Lake Worth, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson

Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Boswell, Eaton, Sam Houston, Longview, SGP, Springtown, Rockwall, Celina, Glen Rose, Burleson