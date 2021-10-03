High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school football scores and schedules in Week 7
Week 7 games
Thursday’s games
DISTRICT 3-5A DIVISION 1
Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m., Shotwell Stadium
Saginaw at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2
Fort Worth Wyatt vs. Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium
DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1
Kennedale vs. Fort Worth Western Hills, 7 p.m., Farrington Field
Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field
DISTRICT 7-3A DIVISION 1
West vs. Dallas A Plus, 7:30 p.m., Founders Stadium
Friday’s games
DISTRICT 3-6A
Haltom vs. Hurst L.D. Bell, 7 p.m., Pennington Field
Fort Worth Boswell at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Paschal vs. Weatherford, 7 p.m., Kangaroo Stadium
Euless Trinity at North Crowley, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-6A
Keller vs. Haslet Eaton, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium
Keller Central vs. Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Trophy Club Nelson vs. Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium
DISTRICT 8-6A
Arlington Sam Houston vs. Arlington, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium
Arlington Martin at Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m.
Grand Prairie vs. South Grand Prairie, 7 p.m., Gopher-Warrior Bowl
DISTRICT 11-6A
Waco at DeSoto, 7 p.m.
Waxahachie at Cedar Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Duncanville vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m., Newsom Stadium
Mansfield at Waco Midway, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-5A DIVISION 1
Crowley at Azle, 7 p.m.
Granbury at Fort Worth Brewer, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 1
Burleson Centennial vs. Midlothian, 7 p.m., Midlothian ISD Stadium
Colleyville Heritage vs. Red Oak, 7 p.m., Goodloe Stadium
Mansfield Legacy at NRH Birdville, 7 p.m.
NRH Richland vs. Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m., Anderson Stadium
DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2
Fort Worth South Hills vs. Carrollton Creekview, 7 p.m., Standridge Stadium
Fort Worth Polytechnic vs. Fort Worth North Side, 7 p.m., Farrington Field
Grapevine vs. Fort Worth Southwest, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium
DISTRICT 5-5A DIVISION 2
Aledo at Joshua, 7 p.m.
Arlington Seguin at Everman, 7 p.m.
Cleburne at Burleson, 7 p.m.
Mansfield Timberview vs. Waco University, 7 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium
DISTRICT 4-4A DIVISION 1
Wichita Falls Hirschi at Burkburnett, 7 p.m.
Decatur at Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Springtown at Lake Worth, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION 1
Waxahachie Life vs. Alvarado, 7:30 p.m., Head Stadium
Midlothian Heritage vs. Brownwood, 7:30 p.m., Wood Stadium
Stephenville at Waco La Vega, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field
Fort Worth Dunbar at River Oaks Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION 1
Anna at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
Irving Ranchview at Paris, 7:30 p.m.
Terrell at Kaufman, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION 2
Graham vs. Bridgeport, 7 p.m., Bull Memorial Stadium
Mineral Wells at Iowa Park, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION 2
Godley at Glen Rose, 7 p.m.
Hillsboro at Venus, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 4-3A DIVISION 1
Whitesboro at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Ponder at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
Paradise vs. Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m., Massey Stadium
Peaster at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 7-3A DIVISION 1
Grandview vs. Dallas Madison, 7:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Stadium
Maypearl at Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-3A DIVISION 2
Millsap vs. Eastland, 7 p.m., Maverick Stadium
Dublin at Comanche, 7 p.m.
Merkel at Jacksboro, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION 1
Rio Vista at Valley Mills, 7 p.m.
Bosqueville at Itasca, 7 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Crawford, 7 p.m., Pirate Field
TAPPS DIVISION I - DISTRICT 1
Dallas Bishop Lynch at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.
Plano John Paul II at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, 7 p.m.
Argyle Liberty Christian at Midland Christian, 7 p.m.
Dallas Parish Episcopal at Plano Prestonwood, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DIVISION II - DISTRICT 1
Grapevine Faith at Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Christian at Frisco Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 1
Lubbock Christian at Colleyville Covenant, 6 p.m.
Willow Park Trinity vs. Lubbock Trinity, 6 p.m., Warwick Memorial Stadium
SPC CLASS 3A
Addison Greenhill at Fort Worth Country Day, 7 p.m.
Irving Cistercian at Arlington Oakridge, 7 p.m.
The Woodlands John Cooper vs. Oklahoma City (OK) Casady, 7 p.m., Apogee Stadium
NON-DISTRICT
Tyler All Saints at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.
Flower Mound Coram Deo vs. Dallas Inspired Vision, 7:30 p.m., Founders Stadium
Fort Worth Lake Country vs. Weatherford Christian, 7:30 p.m., Hall MS
Saturday’s games
TAPPS DIVISION IV - DISTRICT 1
Fort Worth Temple Christian vs. Fort Worth Calvary Christian, 7 p.m., Callahan Field
