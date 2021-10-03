Fort Worth-area high school football scores and schedules in Week 7

Week 7 games

Thursday’s games

DISTRICT 3-5A DIVISION 1

Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m., Shotwell Stadium

Saginaw at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2

Fort Worth Wyatt vs. Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium

DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1

Kennedale vs. Fort Worth Western Hills, 7 p.m., Farrington Field

Benbrook vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field

DISTRICT 7-3A DIVISION 1

West vs. Dallas A Plus, 7:30 p.m., Founders Stadium

Friday’s games

DISTRICT 3-6A

Haltom vs. Hurst L.D. Bell, 7 p.m., Pennington Field

Fort Worth Boswell at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Paschal vs. Weatherford, 7 p.m., Kangaroo Stadium

Euless Trinity at North Crowley, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-6A

Keller vs. Haslet Eaton, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium

Keller Central vs. Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium

Trophy Club Nelson vs. Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium

DISTRICT 8-6A

Arlington Sam Houston vs. Arlington, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium

Arlington Martin at Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m.

Grand Prairie vs. South Grand Prairie, 7 p.m., Gopher-Warrior Bowl

DISTRICT 11-6A

Waco at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

Waxahachie at Cedar Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Duncanville vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m., Newsom Stadium

Mansfield at Waco Midway, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-5A DIVISION 1

Crowley at Azle, 7 p.m.

Granbury at Fort Worth Brewer, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 1

Burleson Centennial vs. Midlothian, 7 p.m., Midlothian ISD Stadium

Colleyville Heritage vs. Red Oak, 7 p.m., Goodloe Stadium

Mansfield Legacy at NRH Birdville, 7 p.m.

NRH Richland vs. Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m., Anderson Stadium

DISTRICT 4-5A DIVISION 2

Fort Worth South Hills vs. Carrollton Creekview, 7 p.m., Standridge Stadium

Fort Worth Polytechnic vs. Fort Worth North Side, 7 p.m., Farrington Field

Grapevine vs. Fort Worth Southwest, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium

DISTRICT 5-5A DIVISION 2

Aledo at Joshua, 7 p.m.

Arlington Seguin at Everman, 7 p.m.

Cleburne at Burleson, 7 p.m.

Mansfield Timberview vs. Waco University, 7 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium

DISTRICT 4-4A DIVISION 1

Wichita Falls Hirschi at Burkburnett, 7 p.m.

Decatur at Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Springtown at Lake Worth, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION 1

Waxahachie Life vs. Alvarado, 7:30 p.m., Head Stadium

Midlothian Heritage vs. Brownwood, 7:30 p.m., Wood Stadium

Stephenville at Waco La Vega, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-4A DIVISION 1

Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field

Fort Worth Dunbar at River Oaks Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-4A DIVISION 1

Anna at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

Irving Ranchview at Paris, 7:30 p.m.

Terrell at Kaufman, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION 2

Graham vs. Bridgeport, 7 p.m., Bull Memorial Stadium

Mineral Wells at Iowa Park, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-4A DIVISION 2

Godley at Glen Rose, 7 p.m.

Hillsboro at Venus, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-3A DIVISION 1

Whitesboro at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

Ponder at Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

Paradise vs. Pilot Point, 7:30 p.m., Massey Stadium

Peaster at Bowie, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-3A DIVISION 1

Grandview vs. Dallas Madison, 7:30 p.m., Pleasant Grove Stadium

Maypearl at Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DIVISION 2

Millsap vs. Eastland, 7 p.m., Maverick Stadium

Dublin at Comanche, 7 p.m.

Merkel at Jacksboro, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 7-2A DIVISION 1

Rio Vista at Valley Mills, 7 p.m.

Bosqueville at Itasca, 7 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Crawford, 7 p.m., Pirate Field

TAPPS DIVISION I - DISTRICT 1

Dallas Bishop Lynch at Fort Worth All Saints, 7 p.m.

Plano John Paul II at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, 7 p.m.

Argyle Liberty Christian at Midland Christian, 7 p.m.

Dallas Parish Episcopal at Plano Prestonwood, 7 p.m.

TAPPS DIVISION II - DISTRICT 1

Grapevine Faith at Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Christian at Frisco Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 1

Lubbock Christian at Colleyville Covenant, 6 p.m.

Willow Park Trinity vs. Lubbock Trinity, 6 p.m., Warwick Memorial Stadium

SPC CLASS 3A

Addison Greenhill at Fort Worth Country Day, 7 p.m.

Irving Cistercian at Arlington Oakridge, 7 p.m.

The Woodlands John Cooper vs. Oklahoma City (OK) Casady, 7 p.m., Apogee Stadium

NON-DISTRICT

Tyler All Saints at Dallas First Baptist, 7 p.m.

Flower Mound Coram Deo vs. Dallas Inspired Vision, 7:30 p.m., Founders Stadium

Fort Worth Lake Country vs. Weatherford Christian, 7:30 p.m., Hall MS

Saturday’s games

TAPPS DIVISION IV - DISTRICT 1

Fort Worth Temple Christian vs. Fort Worth Calvary Christian, 7 p.m., Callahan Field