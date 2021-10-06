High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school football district standings in 6A and below after Week 6
Records as of October 2, 2021.
*Clinched playoff berth
|District 3-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|North Crowley
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Trinity
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Weatherford
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Chisholm Trail
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Haltom
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Paschal
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Boswell
|0
|2
|1
|3
|L.D. Bell
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 4-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Carroll
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Eaton
|2
|0
|5
|1
|Timber Creek
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Keller
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Central
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Nelson
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Fossil Ridge
|0
|2
|2
|4
|District 8-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Martin
|2
|0
|4
|2
|Grand Prairie
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Lamar
|1
|0
|1
|4
|South Grand Prairie
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Sam Houston
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Arlington
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Bowie
|0
|2
|1
|5
|District 11-6A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Waxahachie
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Duncanville
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Cedar Hill
|2
|0
|3
|2
|DeSoto
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Mansfield
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Lake Ridge
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Midway
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Waco
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 3-5A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Azle
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Brewer
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Northwest
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Cooper
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Granbury
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Arlington Heights
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Saginaw
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Crowley
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 4-5A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colleyville Heritage
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Summit
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Richland
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Birdville
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Midlothian
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Red Oak
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Centennial
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Legacy
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 4-5A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grapevine
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Wyatt
|2
|0
|3
|2
|North Side
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Southwest
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Creekview
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Trimble Tech
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Polytechnic
|0
|2
|1
|4
|South Hills
|0
|2
|0
|4
|District 5-5A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Aledo
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Burleson
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Cleburne
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Joshua
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Seguin
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Everman
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Timberview
|1
|1
|2
|3
|University
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 4-4A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lake Worth
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Springtown
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Hirschi
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Decatur
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Burkburnett
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Gainesville
|0
|0
|1
|4
|District 5-4A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Stephenville
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Heritage
|0
|0
|4
|1
|La Vega
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Brownwood
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Alvarado
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Life
|0
|0
|1
|4
|District 6-4A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Kennedale
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Western Hills
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Benbrook
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Dunbar
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Eastern Hills
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Carter-Riverside
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Castleberry
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Diamond Hill-Jarvis
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 7-4A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Kaufman
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Melissa
|2
|0
|4
|2
|Terrell
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Anna
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Argyle
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Paris
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Ranchview
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 3-4A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Mineral Wells
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Bridgeport
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Graham
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Iowa Park
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Vernon
|0
|0
|1
|5
|District 5-4A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Glen Rose
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Ferris
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Godley
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Venus
|0
|0
|0
|4
|District 4-3A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Brock
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Pilot Point
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Whitesboro
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Paradise
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Peaster
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Ponder
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Bowie
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Boyd
|0
|2
|0
|5
|District 7-3A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|West
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Grandview
|2
|0
|5
|1
|Whitney
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Maypearl
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A Plus
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Life Oak Cliff
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Madison
|0
|2
|2
|4
|District 5-3A D2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Dublin
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Merkel
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Jacksboro
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Millsap
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Eastland
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Comanche
|0
|0
|0
|5
|District 7-2A D1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|5
|1
|Crawford
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Bosqueville
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Tolar
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Rio Vista
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Valley Mills
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Itasca
|0
|2
|0
|6
|TAPPS D-I District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Parish
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Prestonwood
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Nolan Catholic
|2
|0
|3
|2
|All Saints
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Bishop Lynch
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Midland Christian
|0
|2
|3
|2
|John Paul II
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Liberty
|0
|2
|1
|4
|TAPPS D-II District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grapevine Faith
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Coram Deo
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Southwest Christian
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Legacy Christian
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Fort Worth Christian
|0
|0
|0
|5
|TAPPS D-III District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lubbock Trinity
|1
|0
|3
|2
|Willow Park Trinity
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Lubbock Christian
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Covenant
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Lake Country
|0
|1
|2
|3
|TAPPS D-III District 2
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Grace Prep
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Pantego Christian
|2
|0
|6
|0
|Covenant
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Shelton
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tyler All Saints
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bishop Gorman
|0
|3
|0
|5
|TAPPS D-IV District 1
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Weatherford Christian
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Temple Christian
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Fort Worth Calvary
|0
|0
|0
|4
|SPC Class 3A
|W
|L
|W
|L
|John Cooper
|3
|0
|4
|2
|Cistercian
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Trinity Valley
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Country Day
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Oakridge
|1
|2
|1
|5
|Casady
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Greenhill
|0
|2
|0
|5
|_____
