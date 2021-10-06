High School Sports

Fort Worth-area high school football district standings in 6A and below after Week 6

Records as of October 2, 2021.

*Clinched playoff berth













District 3-6AWL

WL
North Crowley20

41
Trinity20

41
Weatherford20

32
Chisholm Trail11

32
Haltom11

14
Paschal02

23
Boswell02

13
L.D. Bell02

05












District 4-6AWL

WL
Carroll20

60
Eaton20

51
Timber Creek10

23
Keller11

51
Central01

23
Nelson02

33
Fossil Ridge02

24












District 8-6AWL

WL
Martin20

42
Grand Prairie20

33
Lamar10

14
South Grand Prairie11

42
Sam Houston01

32
Arlington02

15
Bowie02

15












District 11-6AWL

WL
Waxahachie20

41
Duncanville20

31
Cedar Hill20

32
DeSoto11

32
Mansfield11

32
Lake Ridge02

05
Midway02

05
Waco02

05












District 3-5A D1WL

WL
Azle20

41
Brewer20

41
Northwest20

32
Cooper11

32
Granbury11

32
Arlington Heights02

14
Saginaw02

14
Crowley02

05












District 4-5A D1WL

WL
Colleyville Heritage20

41
Summit20

32
Richland11

41
Birdville11

32
Midlothian11

23
Red Oak11

14
Centennial02

14
Legacy02

05












District 4-5A D2WL

WL
Grapevine 20

32
Wyatt20

32
North Side11

32
Southwest11

22
Creekview11

23
Trimble Tech11

14
Polytechnic02

14
South Hills02

04












District 5-5A D2WL

WL
Aledo20

50
Burleson11

32
Cleburne11

32
Joshua11

32
Seguin11

22
Everman11

23
Timberview 11

23
University02

05












District 4-4A D1WL

WL
Lake Worth00

50
Springtown00

41
Hirschi00

32
Decatur00

23
Burkburnett00

14
Gainesville00

14












District 5-4A D1WL

WL
Stephenville00

50
Heritage00

41
La Vega00

32
Brownwood00

23
Alvarado00

14
Life00

14












District 6-4A D1WL

WL
Kennedale20

41
Western Hills20

32
Benbrook20

23
Dunbar11

32
Eastern Hills11

23
Carter-Riverside02

14
Castleberry02

05
Diamond Hill-Jarvis02

05












District 7-4A D1WL

WL
Kaufman20

60
Melissa20

42
Terrell10

41
Anna11

51
Argyle01

41
Paris02

23
Ranchview02

05












District 3-4A D2WL

WL
Mineral Wells00

42
Bridgeport00

33
Graham00

23
Iowa Park00

23
Vernon00

15












District 5-4A D2WL

WL
Glen Rose00

51
Ferris00

33
Hillsboro00

33
Godley00

23
Venus00

04












District 4-3A D1WL

WL
Brock20

50
Pilot Point20

32
Whitesboro20

32
Paradise11

41
Peaster11

41
Ponder02

32
Bowie02

23
Boyd02

05












District 7-3A D1WL

WL
West20

60
Grandview20

51
Whitney20

33
Maypearl01

22
A Plus01

14
Life Oak Cliff02

33
Madison02

24












District 5-3A D2WL

WL
Dublin00

41
Merkel00

32
Jacksboro00

22
Millsap00

23
Eastland00

14
Comanche00

05












District 7-2A D1WL

WL
Hamilton20

51
Crawford10

50
Bosqueville10

32
Tolar11

42
Rio Vista11

32
Valley Mills02

24
Itasca02

06












TAPPS D-I District 1WL

WL
Parish20

41
Prestonwood20

41
Nolan Catholic20

32
All Saints11

22
Bishop Lynch11

23
Midland Christian02

32
John Paul II02

13
Liberty02

14












TAPPS D-II District 1WL

WL
Grapevine Faith00

50
Coram Deo00

32
Southwest Christian00

32
Legacy Christian00

15
Fort Worth Christian00

05












TAPPS D-III District 1WL

WL
Lubbock Trinity10

32
Willow Park Trinity10

23
Lubbock Christian00

60
Covenant01

33
Lake Country01

23












TAPPS D-III District 2WL

WL
Grace Prep30

50
Pantego Christian20

60
Covenant11

23
Shelton11

13
Tyler All Saints02

13
Bishop Gorman03

05












TAPPS D-IV District 1WL

WL
Weatherford Christian00

42
Sacred Heart00

33
Temple Christian00

14
Fort Worth Calvary00

04












SPC Class 3AWL

WL
John Cooper30

42
Cistercian21

33
Trinity Valley21

24
Country Day11

14
Oakridge12

15
Casady02

23
Greenhill02

05






_____



