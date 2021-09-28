High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football defensive player of the week

Voting ends on Thursday.

You may vote multiple times.

Vote for DFW defensive football player of the week
RJ Smiley, Weatherford: 10 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 PBU vs Haltom
Cavin Cumley, All Saints: 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 TFL vs Liberty Christian
Ryan Ventura, Keller: 12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT vs Central
Leo Covington, Colleyville Heritage: 13 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks vs Richland
Curlee Thomas: 9 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks vs Bishop Lynch
Ike Odimegwu, Coppell: 10 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FF vs Plano
Kaden Kelly, Ryan: 19 tackles, 10 solo tackles, vs Wakeland
