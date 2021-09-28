High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football offensive player of the week

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football offensive player of the week.

Voting ends on Thursday.

You may vote multiple times.

Vote for DFW football offensive player of the week
Ollie Gordon, Trinity: 246 yards rushing, 5 TDs vs Bell
Luke Peterson, Burleson: 198 yards receiving, 2 TDs vs Seguin
AJ Newberry, South Grand Prairie: 280 yards rushing, 5 TDs vs Bowie
Brant Ahlfinger, All Saints: 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Liberty Christian
Sergio Snider, Martin: 160 yards total, 3 TDs vs Arlington
Tre Guerra, Keller: 205 yards passing, 4 TDs total vs Central
Kenan Reil, Northwest: 158 yards receiving, 4 TDs vs Heights
Ryan Clark, Weatherford: 291 yards total, 5 TDs vs Haltom
Chris Lee, Azle: 351 yards passing, 7 TDs vs Saginaw
Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath: 270 yards rushing, 5 TDs vs Rockwall
Coco Brown, Denton: 333 yards rushing, 4 TDs vs Frisco Heritage
