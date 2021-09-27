High School Sports

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week

Justin Northwest outside hitter Makenna Miller. (Matt Smith/Special to the Star-Telegram)
Vote for Dallas Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

You may vote multiple times.

MaKenna Miller, Northwest: 16 and 19 kills vs Richland/Denton
Lainee Pyles, Fossil Ridge: 20 kills, hit .500, 11 digs vs Byron Nelson
Katie Wong, Burleson: 33 assists vs Burleson Centennial
Brooke Rifkin, Richardson: 22 digs, 5 aces vs Nimitz
Madisynne McQueen, Chisholm Trail: 13 kills, 18 digs vs Trinity
Caitlyn Boyd, Boswell: 24 assists, 11 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces vs Weatherford
Emory Hinckley, Paschal: 13 kills, 10 assists, 25 digs, 7 blocks vs Haltom
Lily Nicholson, McKinney North: 39 assists, 11 digs vs Lovejoy
