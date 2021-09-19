High School Sports Fort Worth area high school sports roundup -- September 16, 2021

Denton Ryan drums Denton in sound fashion 55-28

Denton Ryan handled Denton 55-28 in an impressive showing for a Texas high school football victory on September 16.

Denton Ryan and Denton were engaged in a giant affair at 55-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Denton Ryan registered a 48-7 advantage at intermission over Denton.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 34-0 lead over the Broncos.

Dallas White deals goose eggs to Carrollton Turner in verdict 64-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Dallas White blank Carrollton Turner 64-0 during this Texas football game.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless final quarter.

Dallas White’s reign showed as it carried a 64-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dallas White’s offense stomped on to a 50-0 lead over Carrollton Turner at the intermission.

Dallas White drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Carrollton Turner after the first quarter.

Weatherford Christian topples Howe 27-20

A sigh of relief filled the air in Weatherford Christian’s locker room after Thursday’s 27-20 win against Howe in Texas high school football on September 16.

The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 6-0 in the last stanza.

The Lions broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-20 lead over the Bulldogs.

Howe came from behind to grab the advantage 20-14 at intermission over Weatherford Christian.

Howe showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Weatherford Christian as the first quarter ended.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.