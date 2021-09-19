Fort Worth area high school sports roundup -- September 18, 2021

File photo

No quit here; Episcopal School of Dallas fights back to beat Fort Worth Southwest Christian 28-10

Episcopal School of Dallas fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 28-10 win over Fort Worth Southwest Christian for a Texas high school football victory on September 17.

Episcopal School of Dallas closed out the win by holding serve in a 7-7 final period.

The Eagles’ force showed as they carried a 21-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

Episcopal School of Dallas’ offense darted to a 14-3 lead over Fort Worth Southwest Christian at halftime.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fort Worth Southwest Christian, who began with a 3-0 edge over Episcopal School of Dallas through the end of the first quarter.

Climbing out of trouble: Little Elm overcomes Fort Worth Fossil Ridge 57-21

Little Elm fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 57-21 win over Fort Worth Fossil Ridge in a Texas high school football matchup.

Little Elm’s determination showed as it carried a 50-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Little Elm’s offense darted to a 21-14 lead over Fort Worth Fossil Ridge at the intermission.

Fort Worth Fossil Ridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Little Elm as the first quarter ended.

Arlington Seguin’s trick is no treat for Cleburne 69-28

Arlington Seguin dominated from start to finish in a resounding 69-28 win over Cleburne during this Texas football game.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

The Cougars fought to a 69-28 halftime margin at the Yellowjackets’ expense.

Arlington Seguin drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Cleburne after the first quarter.

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. #johnconnor2029. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.