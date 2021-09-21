Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football defensive player of the week.

High School Sports

Drew DeArman, Joshua: 11 tackles, 50 yard KO return, 2 TD vs University
Taylon Kessler, Aledo: 99 yard INT return for a TD vs Burleson
Gerald Lacy, Nolan Catholic: 11 tackles, 2 INT, TD vs Midland Christian
Braydon Olthoff, Granbury: 17 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL vs Crowley
Evan Dennis, McKinney Boyd: Game-winning 2-point fumble return vs Byron Nelson
Brendan White, Waxahachie: 7 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks vs Midway
Jake Franklin, Prestonwood: 16 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR vs All Saints
Damian Sanders, Haltom: 13 Tackles, Caused 3 Fumbles vs Chisholm Trail
