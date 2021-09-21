Top 5 high school football games to watch, predictions among Fort Worth-area in Week 5

Another great Texas high school football season is underway with top showdowns all across the Fort Worth-area, including state finalists, state-ranked teams and new coaches.

As you get set for Week 5 games starting Thursday, let’s look at marquee matches among area teams.

Here is a look at the Fort Worth-area’s Top 5 games in Week 5:

1. Richland (3-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium

For the second straight year, the Richland Royals begin the season 3-0. The program looked primed to go to 4-0 when it led Colleyville Heritage 21-0 in the first quarter in 2020, but the Panthers rallied to win 48-42 in overtime. Richland’s CJ Nelson had a monster game on offense and picked off two passes on defense. Now the SMU commit is playing quarterback. Both teams are averaging over 40 points per game (Richland, 47). Look for QB Weston Smith and WR Hogan Wasson to have big nights on offense for the Panthers.

Prediction: Heritage 42, Richland 34

Colleyville Heritage receiver Hogan Wasson (4) looks for room to run after making a reception against Richland during the first half of a high school football game, October 23, 2020 played at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex in North Richland Hills, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

2. Joshua (3-1) vs. Mansfield Timberview (1-3)

7 p.m. Thursday, Newsom Stadium

After winning just four games in the past three seasons, the Joshua Owls are off to their best start since 2017, when they finished 4-6. The Owls are coming off a win in their district opener 45-27 against Waco University during homecoming. Joshua is averaging just under 40 points per game while the defense has allowed 16 points per game. The Wolves just missed their chance on back-to-back wins, losing the district opener 35-33 against Everman. Their only win this season comes against Flower Mound 41-37 in Week 3.

Prediction: Joshua 34, Timberview 30

Lake Worth linebacker Raul Alvarez (30) and lineman Chris Satcher (50) attempt to keep Joshua running back Kolby Smith (40) from scoring during a high school football game at Owl Stadium in Joshua, Texas, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Lake Worth led Joshua by one at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

3. Keller (4-0) vs. Keller Central (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Keller ISD Stadium

The Keller Indians improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1967 last week with a 44-10 win over North Mesquite. The next test is this week during their District 4-6A opener. The last five times Keller went undefeated in non-district, the Indians have lost their district opener. The Indians have lost their last three district openers, including a 21-17 defeat to Keller Central last season. Keller QB Tre Guerra has thrown for 699 yards and 8 touchdowns, RB Austin Coleman has run for 6 TDs and is averaging 96 yards per game. WR Amari Henry is averaging over 5 catches and 107 yards per game. The Chargers won their first two games, but have gone 0-2 since. Linebacker Darius Graham is among the Fort Worth-area leaders with 50 tackles along with 16 tackles for loss and 16 QB hurries.

Prediction: Keller 45, Central 28

Keller receiver Amarion Henry (11) comes up with a 45 yard touchdown reception against Skyline during the first half of a high school football game, October 15, 2020 played at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

4. Midlothian (1-2) at Birdville (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Birdville Hawks have already surpassed their win total in 2020 when they went 1-6. One of those losses came in Midlothian against the Panthers, 49-14. Both teams are coming off their bye week. Birdville has won two straight against Haltom and Crowley. QB Aiden Dollar has accounted for nearly 800 yards and 8 TDs. The Panthers were just two TDs away from a 3-0 start, losing to Brewer 23-20 and undefeated Wichita Falls Rider 33-27.

Prediction: Midlothian 31, Birdville 24

Birdville’s Gracien Anto races 76 yards as Midlothian’s Julian Lopez, and Austin Weis give chase in the first quarter of their Division 1 District 4 -5A football game Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Midlothian Multi-Purpose Stadium in Midlothian, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

5. Keller Fossil Ridge (2-2) vs. Haslet Eaton (3-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Northwest ISD Stadium

A 14-0 run by Braswell in Week 4 doomed the Eaton Eagles’ chance at a 4-0 start. However, the Eagles have still outscored opponents 132-85. QB Tyler Fussell has thrown for 9 TDs and rushed for 5 TDs. Big tight end Charles Whitebear is averaging 100 yards receiving per game. LB Brock Hayward is among the Fort Worth-area leaders with 57 tackles, and has one interception and two fumble recoveries. The Panthers took one to the chin last week, losing by 36 to Little Elm, but before that, they lost 36-29 to state-ranked Ennis and came away with last second scores in both of their victories. RB Landen Chambers is averaging 168 yards rushing per game and leads the area with 12 rushing TDs.

Prediction: Eaton 42, Fossil Ridge 31

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Others: Grand Prairie (1-2) vs. Arlington Sam Houston (3-1); Byron Nelson (3-1) vs. Southlake Carroll (4-0), Weatherford (2-2) vs. Haltom (1-3)