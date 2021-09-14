Top 5 high school football games to watch, predictions among Fort Worth-area in Week 4

Another great Texas high school football season is underway with top showdowns all across the Fort Worth-area, including state finalists, state-ranked teams and new coaches.

As you get set for Week 4 games starting Thursday, let’s look at marquee matches among area teams.

Here is a look at the Fort Worth-area’s Top 5 games in Week 4:

1. Arlington Martin (2-1) vs. Southlake Carroll (3-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium.

The Martin Warriors and Carroll Dragons meet for the first time since last year’s Class 6A Division 1 regional semifinals where Carroll edged out a win, 30-26. Carroll, No. 3 in the state rankings, improved to 3-0 after shutting out Prosper, 31-0. Running back Owen Allen rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Martin moved up to No. 11 in 6A after completing an 18-point comeback against Midland Legacy. QB Cydd Ford threw for 241 yards and one touchdown. A total of 14 players in this game are on the Star-Telegram Top 100.

Prediction: Carroll 42, Martin 35

Arlington Martin takes on Southlake Carroll in Week 4. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

2. McKinney Boyd (3-0) vs. Byron Nelson (3-0)

7 p.m. Thursday, Northwest ISD Stadium

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

For the third time, the Byron Nelson Bobcats start the season 3-0 and have never started a season 4-0. Byron is coming off a 50-13 decision against Irving MacArthur. The Bobcats have outscored opponents 112-59. The Broncos come in 3-0 with a 95-28 scoring differential. Boyd hasn’t started 3-0 in the last 15 years, according to MaxPreps.

Prediction: Byron 28, Boyd 21

Byron Nelson cornerback Mike Jones (2) throws a stiff arm on the last play of a high school 6A Division 2 bi-district football playoff game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. North Crowley defeated Byron Nelson 23-16. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

3. Aledo (3-0) at Burleson (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Bearcats, ranked No. 1 in the Class 5A D2 state rankings, start another district season. They own a national record 96-game district winning streak that dates back to 2007. Aledo has scored at least 45 points through the first three weeks, which included a 64-0 rout over FW Arlington Heights in Week 3. Burleson dropped three spots to No. 7 in the Fort Worth-area 5A rankings after a 42-37 loss to Azle. QB Dylan Raiola threw for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Prediction: Aledo 45, Burleson 28

Aledo quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) hands the ball off to running back Ryan Williams (5) during a high school football game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 02, 2021. Aledo defeated Lone Star 45-35. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

4. Keller Central (2-1) at Arlington Sam Houston (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Central Chargers dropped their first game of the season last week against Flower Mound Marcus while the Texans picked up their second win after defeating Dallas Skyline. Justin Tone threw for 233 yards for Sam Houston with three total touchdowns, including two passing scores to Tavi’on Jenkins (7 catches, 107 yards). Central’s Darius Graham leads the Fort Worth-area with 42 tackles along with 25 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries.

Prediction: Central 31, Sam Houston 24

Keller Central running back Preston Hall (21) looks for a way out of the backfield defended by Marcus linebacker Tyler Gainey (45) during a high school football game at Keller ISD Stadium in Keller, Texas, Thursday, Oct. 08, 2020. Keller Central lost their homecoming game to Flower Mound Marcus. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

5. Haslet Eaton (3-0) vs. Braswell (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Collins Complex

The Eaton Eagles, No. 4 in the Fort Worth-area 6A rankings, improved to 3-0 for the second time in program history (2018) when they outscored Hebron 21-0 in the fourth quarter for a 35-34 come-from-behind victory in Week 3. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 104-47 this season. After their first loss of the season, the Bengals rebounded with a 38-28 decision over Sachse in Week 3. QB Keegan Byrd threw for 234 yards with three total touchdowns. RB Jaylon Burton rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Prediction: Eaton 35, Braswell 24

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Others: Keller Fossil Ridge (2-1) at Little Elm (3-0); Godley (1-1) at Springtown (3-0); Midlothian Heritage (3-0) at Melissa (1-2)