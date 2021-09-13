Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball player of the week.

High School Sports

Voting ends on Wednesday.

Vote for DFW high school volleyball player of the week
Janet deMarrais, Grapevine: Helped Mustangs to upset win vs Colleyville Heritage
Kinzley Riggins, Crowley: 14 kills, 6 blocks, 3 digs vs Mansfield Summit
Jessica Dunn, Carroll: 44 assists vs Plano West, 50 assists vs Timber Creek
Ellie Alexander, Granbury: 20 kills, 19 digs, 7 blocks vs Burleson
Meagan Ledbetter, Azle: 24 kills, 26 digs vs Keller Central
Railey Druxman, Springtown: 19 kills, 25 assists, 21 digs vs Argyle
Kate Hansen, Weatherford: 15 kills, 3 blocks, 8 digs vs Birdville
Samantha Hoppes, Byron Nelson: 17 kills, 9 digs vs Colleyville Heritage
