Top 5 high school football games to watch, predictions among Fort Worth-area in Week 3

Another great Texas high school football season is underway with top showdowns all across the Fort Worth-area, including state finalists, state-ranked teams and new coaches.

As you get set for Week 3 games starting Thursday, let’s look at marquee matches among area teams.

Here is a look at the Fort Worth-area’s Top 5 games in Week 3:

1. Euless Trinity (1-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Mustang-Panther Stadium

In a showdown of state-ranked teams, the Trinity Trojans have dominated their football series with the neighboring Colleyville Heritage Panthers. The two teams didn’t play in 2020 after matching up the previous 12 seasons where the Trojans are 11-1 against the Panthers. Trinity comes in at No. 13 in the 6A state rankings while Heritage is No. 5 in 5A. 4-star Oklahoma State commit Ollie Gordon, the No. 1 player in the Star-Telegram Top 100, leads the Trojans, who are coming off a loss to No. 1 Austin Westlake. The Panthers are highlighted by 10 returning starters on defense as well as 6-5 QB Weston Smith, two-way player Hogan Wasson and newly committed athlete Isaac Shabay.

Prediction: Heritage 35, Trinity 28

Colleyville Heritage receiver Hogan Wasson (4) looks for room to run after making a reception against Richland during the first half of a high school football game, October 23, 2020 played at the Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex in North Richland Hills, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

2. North Crowley (2-0) at DeSoto (1-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday

The North Crowley Panthers, the No. 2 Fort Worth-area team in 6A, gets their first test with a road match against DeSoto, No. 23 in the 6A state rankings. The Panthers have beaten Crowley and The Colony this season while the Eagles bounced back after a Week 1 loss to Converse Judson to beat Arlington Bowie. North Crowley shows off three players in the Star-Telegram Top 100 and a nice supporting cast, but will it be enough to knock off state power DeSoto? We think so.

Prediction: North Crowley 31, DeSoto 28

North Crowley running back Quinton Jackson (10) gains yardage up the middle during a high school 6A Division 2 bi-district football playoff game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. North Crowley defeated Byron Nelson 23-16. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

3. Southlake Carroll (2-0) at Prosper (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

For the third straight week, the Carroll Dragons are featured in a top game of the week. After taking down state-ranked Highland Park and Rockwall-Heath, the Dragons, No. 3 in the 6A state rankings, get another test with the undefeated Prosper Eagles. Carroll nearly got its first loss, but rallied from 18 down to beat Heath, which included a game-winning blocked field goal at the end of the game. Kaden Anderson threw for 354 yards and Owen Allen rushed in the go-ahead score. Prosper is coming off a 49-7 Week 2 win over Mansfield Lake Ridge.

Prediction: Carroll 38, Prosper 31

Southlake Carroll quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) tries to elude Highland Park defensive lineman Jack Curtis (95) during the second quarter, Thursday night, August 26, 2021 played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

4. Midland Legacy (2-0) vs. Arlington Martin (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Choctaw Stadium

The Martin Warriors jumped up two spots this week in the 6A state rankings after their convincing 59-15 win over Hebron during their home opener. QB Cydd Ford and two-way 5-star athlete Javien Toviano, No. 8 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, helped to dominate the Hawks. Legacy continues to be state ranked, coming in at No. 21 in 6A. The Rebels blew out Amarillo in Week 1 before a 51-48 decision against Amarillo Tascosa in Week 2. RB Makhilyn Young has rushed 64 times for 436 yards and 7 TDs in two games.

Prediction: Martin 48, Legacy 31

Martin running back Javien Toviano (8) gets the first down around the right side during a Conference 6A Division 1 regional playoff football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 24, 2020. Southlake Carroll defeated Arlington Martin 30-26. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

5. Lake Worth (2-0) at Joshua (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Joshua Owls are off to their first 2-0 start since 2003 after taking down Fort Worth ISD schools Eastern Hills and South Hills through the first two weeks. But the Owls get their first test with the undefeated Lake Worth Bullfrogs, who have beaten FW North Side and Sanger. The Bullfrogs are averaging nearly 50 points per game this season while the Owls have outscored their opponents 82-6.

Prediction: Joshua 42, Lake Worth 35

Lake Worth safety Isiah Hall (4) leads both teams down the field for a long return during a high school football game at Kittrell Memorial Stadium in Lake Worth, Friday Aug. 28, 2020. Lake Worth defeated McGregor 47-43 to start the season. Temperatures were 111 at the start the game and 94 when it ended. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Others: Keller Central (2-0) at Flower Mound Marcus (1-1); Burleson (2-0) at Azle (1-1); Celina (2-0) at Argyle (2-0)