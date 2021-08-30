27 schools from DFW area listed in latest Texas high school football state rankings

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 2 of the 2021 season.

DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.

Three teams from the Fort Worth-area are ranked in the Top 25 Class 6A rankings this week.

Class 6A

1. Austin Westlake (1-0)

2. Katy (1-0)

3. Southlake Carroll (1-0)

4. Galena Park North Shore (1-0)

5. Humble Atascocita (1-0)

6. Euless Trinity (1-0)

7. Austin Lake Travis (1-0)

8. Allen (1-0)

9. Duncanville (0-1)

10. Rockwall-Heath (1-0)

11. Denton Guyer (1-0)

12. Katy Tompkins (1-0)

13. Rockwall (1-0)

14. Arlington Martin (0-1)

15. San Antonio Brennan (1-0)

16. Spring (1-0)

17. Converse Judson (1-0)

18. Cibolo Steele (1-0)

19. Spring Westfield (1-0)

20. Cypress Bridgeland (1-0)

21. Midland Legacy (1-0)

22. Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-0)

23. DeSoto (0-1)

24. Clear Falls Knights (1-0)

25. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-1)

Class 5A Division 1

1. Denton Ryan (1-0)

2. College Station (1-0)

3. Manvel (0-1)

4. Highland Park (0-1)

5. Colleyville Heritage (1-0)

6. Frisco Lone Star (1-0)

7. Longview (0-1)

8. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (1-0)

9. Amarillo Tascosa (1-0)

10. Cedar Park (0-1)

Class 5A Division 2

1. Aledo (1-0)

2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0)

3. Lucas Lovejoy (1-0)

4. Huntsville (0-0)

5. Lubbock-Coooper (1-0)

6. Ennis (1-0)

7. Leander Rouse (1-0)

8. College Station A&M Consolidated (1-0)

9. Mansfield Timberview (0-1)

10. Liberty Hill (0-1)

Class 4A Division 1

1. Argyle (1-0)

2. Corpus Christi Calallen (1-0)

3. El Campo (1-0)

4. Waco La Vega (1-0)

5. Austin LBJ (1-0)

6. Paris (1-0)

7. Kilgore (1-0)

8. Midlothian Heritage (1-0)

9. Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0)

10. Corpus Christii Miller (1-0)

Class 4A Division 2

1. Carthage (1-0)

2. Gilmer (1-0)

3. Wimberley (1-0)

4. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0)

5. Celina (1-0)

6. West Orange-Stark (0-1)

7. China Spring (1-0)

8. Bellville (1-0)

9. Sinton (1-0)

10. Cuero (1-0)

Class 3A Division 1

1. Jim Ned (1-0)

2. Brock (1-0)

3. Tatum (1-0)

4. Grandview (1-0)

5. Gladewater (0-1)

6. Vanderbilt Industrial (1-0)

7. Malakoff (0-1)

8. Pilot Point (1-0)

9. Lorena (0-1)

10. Yoakum (1-0)

Class 3A Division 2

1. Franklin (1-0)

2. Gunter (1-0)

3. Canadian (1-0)

4. Waskom (1-0)

5. Newton (1-0)

6. Childress (1-0)

7. Holliday (1-0)

8. West Rusk (1-0)

9. Abernathy (1-0)

10. Poth (1-0)

Class 2A Division 1

1. Refugio (1-0)

2. Shiner (1-0)

3. Timpson (1-0)

4. Crawford (1-0)

5. Cisco (1-0)

6. Mason (1-0)

7. New Deal (1-0)

8. Hawley (1-0)

9. Lindsay (1-0)

10. Beckville (1-0)

Class 2A Division 2

1. Mart (1-0)

2. Windthorst (1-0)

3. Wellington (0-1)

4. Muenster (1-0)

5. Albany (0-0)

6. Falls City (1-0)

7. Tenaha (1-0)

8. Stratford (1-0)

9. Vega (1-0)

10. Eldorado (1-0)

Six-Man Division 1

1. Sterling City (1-0)

2. May (1-0)

3. Rankin (1-0)

4. Borden County (0-1)

5. Westbrook (0-1)

6. Jonesboro (1-0)

7. Blum (1-0)

8. Leakey (0-0)

9. Abbott (1-0)

10. Springlake-Earth (1-0)

Six-Man Division 2

1. Motley County (1-0)

2. Strawn (1-0)

3. Richland Springs (0-1)

4. Calvert (0-0)

5. Balmorhea (1-0)

6. Follett (1-0)

7. Groom (0-1)

8. Klondike (1-0)

9. Jayton (1-0)

10. Anton (1-0)

Private School

1. Austin Regents (1-0)

2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0)

3. Dallas Christian (1-0)

4. Plano Prestonwood (1-0)

5. Houston Kinkaid (1-0)