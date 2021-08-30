High School Sports
27 schools from DFW area listed in latest Texas high school football state rankings
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football published its state high school football rankings on Monday with a look at the top teams during Week 2 of the 2021 season.
DCTF will release its state rankings every Monday.
Three teams from the Fort Worth-area are ranked in the Top 25 Class 6A rankings this week.
Class 6A
1. Austin Westlake (1-0)
2. Katy (1-0)
3. Southlake Carroll (1-0)
4. Galena Park North Shore (1-0)
5. Humble Atascocita (1-0)
6. Euless Trinity (1-0)
7. Austin Lake Travis (1-0)
8. Allen (1-0)
9. Duncanville (0-1)
10. Rockwall-Heath (1-0)
11. Denton Guyer (1-0)
12. Katy Tompkins (1-0)
13. Rockwall (1-0)
14. Arlington Martin (0-1)
15. San Antonio Brennan (1-0)
16. Spring (1-0)
17. Converse Judson (1-0)
18. Cibolo Steele (1-0)
19. Spring Westfield (1-0)
20. Cypress Bridgeland (1-0)
21. Midland Legacy (1-0)
22. Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-0)
23. DeSoto (0-1)
24. Clear Falls Knights (1-0)
25. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-1)
Class 5A Division 1
1. Denton Ryan (1-0)
2. College Station (1-0)
3. Manvel (0-1)
4. Highland Park (0-1)
5. Colleyville Heritage (1-0)
6. Frisco Lone Star (1-0)
7. Longview (0-1)
8. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (1-0)
9. Amarillo Tascosa (1-0)
10. Cedar Park (0-1)
Class 5A Division 2
1. Aledo (1-0)
2. Fort Bend Marshall (1-0)
3. Lucas Lovejoy (1-0)
4. Huntsville (0-0)
5. Lubbock-Coooper (1-0)
6. Ennis (1-0)
7. Leander Rouse (1-0)
8. College Station A&M Consolidated (1-0)
9. Mansfield Timberview (0-1)
10. Liberty Hill (0-1)
Class 4A Division 1
1. Argyle (1-0)
2. Corpus Christi Calallen (1-0)
3. El Campo (1-0)
4. Waco La Vega (1-0)
5. Austin LBJ (1-0)
6. Paris (1-0)
7. Kilgore (1-0)
8. Midlothian Heritage (1-0)
9. Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0)
10. Corpus Christii Miller (1-0)
Class 4A Division 2
1. Carthage (1-0)
2. Gilmer (1-0)
3. Wimberley (1-0)
4. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-0)
5. Celina (1-0)
6. West Orange-Stark (0-1)
7. China Spring (1-0)
8. Bellville (1-0)
9. Sinton (1-0)
10. Cuero (1-0)
Class 3A Division 1
1. Jim Ned (1-0)
2. Brock (1-0)
3. Tatum (1-0)
4. Grandview (1-0)
5. Gladewater (0-1)
6. Vanderbilt Industrial (1-0)
7. Malakoff (0-1)
8. Pilot Point (1-0)
9. Lorena (0-1)
10. Yoakum (1-0)
Class 3A Division 2
1. Franklin (1-0)
2. Gunter (1-0)
3. Canadian (1-0)
4. Waskom (1-0)
5. Newton (1-0)
6. Childress (1-0)
7. Holliday (1-0)
8. West Rusk (1-0)
9. Abernathy (1-0)
10. Poth (1-0)
Class 2A Division 1
1. Refugio (1-0)
2. Shiner (1-0)
3. Timpson (1-0)
4. Crawford (1-0)
5. Cisco (1-0)
6. Mason (1-0)
7. New Deal (1-0)
8. Hawley (1-0)
9. Lindsay (1-0)
10. Beckville (1-0)
Class 2A Division 2
1. Mart (1-0)
2. Windthorst (1-0)
3. Wellington (0-1)
4. Muenster (1-0)
5. Albany (0-0)
6. Falls City (1-0)
7. Tenaha (1-0)
8. Stratford (1-0)
9. Vega (1-0)
10. Eldorado (1-0)
Six-Man Division 1
1. Sterling City (1-0)
2. May (1-0)
3. Rankin (1-0)
4. Borden County (0-1)
5. Westbrook (0-1)
6. Jonesboro (1-0)
7. Blum (1-0)
8. Leakey (0-0)
9. Abbott (1-0)
10. Springlake-Earth (1-0)
Six-Man Division 2
1. Motley County (1-0)
2. Strawn (1-0)
3. Richland Springs (0-1)
4. Calvert (0-0)
5. Balmorhea (1-0)
6. Follett (1-0)
7. Groom (0-1)
8. Klondike (1-0)
9. Jayton (1-0)
10. Anton (1-0)
Private School
1. Austin Regents (1-0)
2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-0)
3. Dallas Christian (1-0)
4. Plano Prestonwood (1-0)
5. Houston Kinkaid (1-0)
