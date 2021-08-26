High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school football schedules in Week 1
Week 1
Thursday’s games
NON-DISTRICT
Fort Worth Chisholm Trail vs. Wichita Falls, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Arlington Lamar vs. Euless Trinity, 7 p.m., Pennington Field
Azle vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium
Keller Timber Creek vs. Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m., Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Southlake Carroll vs. Highland Park, 7 p.m., AT&T Stadium
Garland Lakeview Centennial vs. Arlington Sam Houston, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium
Prosper vs. South Grand Prairie, 7 p.m., Gopher-Warrior Bowl
Fort Worth Arlington Heights vs. Fort Worth Wyatt, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium
Fort Worth Polytechnic vs. Dallas Hillcrest, 7 p.m., Franklin Field
Godley vs. Fort Worth South Hills, 7 p.m., Farrington Field Canceled
Dallas Sunset vs. Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field
Abilene Wylie at Burleson, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
NON-DISTRICT
Little Elm vs. Hurst L.D. Bell, 7 p.m., Pennington Field
Arlington Seguin vs. Haslet Eaton, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium
Granbury vs. Fort Worth Paschal, 7 p.m., Farrington Field
NRH Richland vs. Haltom, 7 p.m., Birdville FA/AC
North Crowley at Crowley, 7 p.m.
Keller vs. Abilene Cooper, 7 p.m., Shotwell Stadium
NRH Birdville vs. Keller Central, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium
Trophy Club Nelson vs. Plano, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium
Dallas Skyline vs. Arlington, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium
Lewisville vs. Arlington Bowie, 7 p.m., Wilemon Field
Arlington Martin at Austin Lake Travis, 7 p.m.
South Garland at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.
Mansfield Lake Ridge at Tulsa (OK) Union, 7 p.m.
Mansfield at Centerton (AR) Bentonville West, 7 p.m.
DeSoto at Converse Judson, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth All Saints at Tulsa (OK) Holland Hall, 7 p.m.
Midlothian at Fort Worth Brewer, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Southwest at Saginaw, 7 p.m.
Justin Northwest vs. Frisco Memorial, 7 p.m., Ford Center
Colleyville Heritage at Grapevine, 7 p.m.
Broken Arrow (OK) vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7 p.m., Newsom Stadium
Jenks (OK) vs. Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m., Anderson Stadium
Fort Worth North Side at Lake Worth, 7 p.m.
Dallas Bishop Dunne vs. Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 7 p.m., Clark Stadium
Everman vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7 p.m., Midlothian ISD Stadium
Joshua vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 7 p.m., Scarborough-Handley Field
Mansfield Timberview at Bixby (OK), 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Christian at Houston Cypress Christian, 7 p.m.
Kennedale vs. Decatur, 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Glen Rose vs. Springtown, 7 p.m., Porcupine Stadium
Alvarado at Graham, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs. Dallas Conrad, 7 p.m., Loos Stadium
Fort Worth Dunbar at Wilmer-Hutchins, 7 p.m.
McKinney Christian at Fort Worth Lake Country, 7 p.m.
Arlington Grace Prep at Arlington Oakridge, 7 p.m.
Pantego Christian at Muenster Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
Dallas St. Mark’s at FW Country Day, 7 p.m.
Van Alstyne at Boyd, 7 p.m.
Millsap at Bruceville-Eddy, 7 p.m.
Santo at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.
Weatherford at Aledo, 7:30 p.m.
Rockwall at Cedar Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei at Duncanville, 7:30 p.m.
Rowlett vs. Waxahachie, 7:30 p.m., Lumpkins Stadium
Frisco Rock Hill vs. Burleson Centennial, 7:30 p.m., Burleson ISD Stadium
Fort Worth Southwest Christian at Fort Worth Trinity Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Benbrook at Sanger, 7:30 p.m.
Mineral Wells at River Oaks Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas Pinkston at Venus, 7:30 p.m. Canceled
Brock vs. Bushland, 7:30 p.m., Fair Park Stadium, Childress
Munday at Peaster, 7:30 p.m.
Grandview at Malakoff, 7:30 p.m.
Post vs. Tolar, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Tuscola
Saturday’s games
NON-DISTRICT
Carrollton Creekview vs. Fort Worth Western Hills, 11 a.m., Farrington Field
Cleburne vs. Houston Heights, 5 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium
Argyle vs. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, 7 p.m., Allen HS
Grapevine Faith vs. Colleyville Covenant, 7:30 p.m., Choctaw Stadium
