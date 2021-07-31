Southlake Carroll grad Hailey Hernandez headed to diving final in first Olympic games

Southlake’s Hailey Hernandez, 18, advanced to the final of the Women’s 3-meter springboard at the Tokyo Olympics with a 10th place finish in the semifinal round early Saturday morning.

The final is scheduled for 1 a.m. Sunday.

Fellow American Krysta Palmer also advanced.

FINALS BOUND! @PalmerKrysta and @_haileyhern placed 5th and 10th in today’s 3m semifinals earning spots in tomorrow’s finals! pic.twitter.com/7g9ptLZ0w3 — USA Diving (@USADiving) July 31, 2021

The teenager, who graduated from Carroll High School in May and is the youngest in the competition, is in her first Olympic games after qualifying earlier this summer.

With 18 divers in the semifinal round on Saturday, the Top 12 advanced to the final. Hernandez finished five dives with a score of 291.60. Palmer finished fifth with a score of 316.65.

Chinese divers Shi Tingmao and Wang Han finished the semifinal round in first and second place.

Hernandez had ground to make up following her 56.70 in Round 1 that put her in 16th place, but the four-time UIL state champ moved up the list after every dive.

She moved up to 15th after Round 2 and 12th (3 points ahead) after Round 3. Hernandez, who will continue her career at the University of Texas, grew her margin by eight points (11th place) after Round 4.

Hernandez also won four regional championships at Carroll. Outside of high school, she is a 10-time Junior National champion and two-time Senior National champion.

I’m exhausted, as I’m sure y’all are as well! Congrats to Hailey for making the Finals!! So incredibly proud of her!! Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz. #DragonProud #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/PYjlhLtpeo — SLCSwim&Dive (@SLC_SwimDive) July 31, 2021