As we gear up for another school year next month, let’s look back at 2020-21.

Filled with great moments and jaw-dropping performances, it’s time to vote for Fort Worth’s best high school male athlete.

Check back for girls and boys team of the year.

DeMarco Roberts, Aledo, Football: All-Area Offensive MVP surged in the playoffs helping Bearcats win No. 10 Kaelen Dulany, Keller, Golf: Captured the school's first UIL golf state championship Kamren Washington, Mansfield Summit, Football: All-Area Defensive MVP was a monster on the D-line, helping Jags to deepest playoff run Creed Willems, Aledo, Baseball: All-Area MVP, Orioles' draft pick helped Bearcats to regional final Marcell McCreary, FW Wyatt, Basketball: All-Area MVP was a force on both ends and averaged over 20 points per game Bryce Boneau, Keller, Soccer, All-Area MVP was Gatorade player of the year for Texas as well as the country Finley Bizjack, Byron Nelson, Basketball: Helped Bobcats to 22-4 record and best playoff run since 2013 Eric Hammond, Keller, Baseball: No. 1 pitcher went 12-2 with a 0.29 ERA helping Indians go to state final Evan Atchley, Colleyville Heritage, Wrestling: Won a Class 5A state title and went 37-0 Walker St. John, Grapevine, Track/Cross Country: Won a state title in the 1600, won cross country state championship