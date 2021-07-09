Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and 21 from DFW highlight juniors ESPN 300

Thirty-nine high school football players from Texas were listed on the first ESPN 300 for the junior class of 2023 on Thursday, including 21 from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Five-star defensive end Lebbeus Overton is rated as the top-ranked prospect standing at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds. The Milton, GA native is graded a 93 and holds offers from more than 20 Power Five schools.

Quarterback Arch Manning (New Orleans, LA) is No. 2. The 5-star gunslinger is the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning.

Manning, who is also graded a 93, has thrown for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns in two seasons with Isidore Newman School. He helped the program to a 9-1 record and state semifinal berth last season.

Manning is ranked as the No. 1 junior QB by 247Sports.

Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill comes in as the highest rated Texan at No. 5. The 4-star outside linebacker holds 30 offers, the most recent one coming from Clemson in June. Hill is a 5-star according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 1 junior edge rusher in the country.

Hill made 105 tackles for the Raiders last season and helped the program to the Class 5A Division 1 state championship.

Allen 4-star defensive tackle David Hicks is No. 9. The 6-foot-4 play-maker comes from Katy Morton Ranch and is also a 5-star by 247Sports. Hicks holds 35 offers.

Arlington Martin’s Javien Toviano is the highest rated prospect from the Fort Worth-area at No. 26. The 4-star cornerback holds 21 offers and is projected by 247Sports to commit to Texas.

Martin running back Javien Toviano (8) gets the first down around the right side during a Conference 6A Division 1 regional playoff football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 24, 2020. Southlake Carroll defeated Arlington Martin 30-26. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Toviano is also the No. 3 ranked junior corner by ESPN. He was voted district defensive newcomer of the year last season with 41 tackles, 11 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Toviano holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Rice, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF and Washington State.

Lewisville DT Jordan Renaud (No. 37), DeSoto WR Johntay Cook II (No. 40) and Denton Guyer S Peyton Bowen (No. 42) are ranked in the Top 50.

Arlington Seguin 4-star cornerback Jamel Johnson is No. 111. Johnson holds 28 offers, including 23 from a Power Five school. He was voted first-team all-district last season, helping Seguin to a playoff berth.

Johnson was voted district freshman of the year in 2019.

Mansfield 4-star safety Brenden Jordan is No. 215. Jordan is the No. 14 ranked junior safety by 247Sports and holds offers from USC, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Kansas and Illinois State. He made 55 tackles last season for the Tigers.

Nolan Catholic 4-star defensive end Kaleb James is No. 224. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, James holds 20 offers, including 14 from a Power Five school.

James picked up seven offers in June, most recently from Oklahoma on June 22. James made 57 tackles, 16 for loss, and 10 sacks last season, helping Nolan reach the TAPPS Division 1 state championship game.

Vikings defensive end Kaleb James starts a pop up drill during morning workouts at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth, Monday, June 15, 2020. Football workouts were held during distancing for Covid-19. Field temperature was 97 during the morning workout. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Colleyville Covenant 4-star defensive end Enow Etta is No. 238. The 6-foot-4 play-maker led DFW last season with 17 sacks in only eight games. He added 67 tackles and seven breakups helping Covenant to a TAPPS state title.

Etta holds offers from Arizona State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Washington and Wisconsin. He also plays basketball and averaged 12 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.

Colleyville Covenant sophomore Enow Etta finished the season with 68 tackles and 17 sacks. Colleyville Covenant

Arlington Lamar 4-star offensive tackle Isaiah Robinson rounds out the final Fort Worth-area prospect at No. 258. Robinson is a beast standing at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds. He holds 11 offers and is the No. 13 ranked OT by 247Sports.

Robinson had a great season for Lamar being voted district offensive newcomer of the year and second team MaxPreps sophomore All-American.

TOP 10

1. Lebbeus Overton, 5 star, DE, Milton (GA)

2. Arch Manning, 5 star, QB, Isidore Newman (LA)

3. Peter Woods, 5 star, DT, Thompson (AL)

4. Cormani McClain, 4 star, CB, Lake Gibson (FL)

5. Anthony Hill, 4 star, OLB, Denton Ryan

6. Kadyn Proctor, 4 star, OT, Southeast Polk (IA)

7. Malik Bryant, 4 star, OLB, IMG Academy (FL)

8. Francis Mauigoa, 4 star, OT, IMG Academy (FL)

9. David Hicks, 4 star, DT, Allen

10. DeAndre Moore Jr., 4 star, WR, Desert Pines (NV)

Others from DFW

26. Javien Toviano, 4 star, CB, Arlington Martin

37. Jordan Renaud, 4 star, DT, Lewisville

40. Johntay Cook II, 4 star, WR, DeSoto

42. Peyton Bowen, 4 star, S, Denton Guyer

80. Jayvon Thomas, 4 star, ATH, Dallas South Oak Cliff

88. Anthony James, 4 star, DE, Wylie East

111. Jamel Johnson, 4 star, CB, Arlington Seguin

117. Braxton Myers, 4 star, CB, Coppell

133. Ryan Yaites, 4 star, CB, Denton Guyer

156. Markis Deal, 4 star, OT, Garland Naaman Forest

188. Daniel Demery, 4 star, ATH, Dallas Parish Episcopal

194. Deldrick Madison, 4 star, S, Duncanville

215. Brenden Jordan, 4 star, S, Mansfield

220. Cordale Russell, 4 star, WR, North Mesquite

224. Kaleb James, 4 star, DE, Nolan Catholic

238. Enow Etta, 4 star, DE, Colleyville Covenant

243. Christian Brathwaite, 4 star, WR, Flower Mound Marcus

258. Isaiah Robinson, 4 star, OT, Arlington Lamar

274. Jaxson Lavender, 4 star, ATH, Lucas Lovejoy