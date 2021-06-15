Southlake teenager, 4-time UIL state champ qualifies for summer Olympics in Tokyo

Southlake’s Hailey Hernandez qualified for the summer Olympics in the 3-meter dive (USADiving)

Hailey Hernandez headed to the Olympic trials and competed with former Olympians, NCAA champions and some of the top divers across the country.

At 18, she wanted to gain the experience, but instead Hernandez surprised everyone ... even her coaches.

Hernandez, who graduated from Southlake Carroll less than a month ago, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 3-meter individual springboard on Saturday in Indianapolis.

“It’s totally unreal and it’s still hitting me little by little,” said Hernandez, who will dive at the University of Texas in the fall. “Best feeling in the world.

“Going in I knew I had a chance, but it was going to be a challenge. I just went in with the mentality of having fun and doing my best and if I happen to get the results and make the team, great, and if not then I got the experience and I’ll come back in three years.”

Hernandez leaves for Tokyo on July 18 with the opening ceremonies on July 23.

She will begin competing on July 25.

“I can’t even imagine it,” Hernandez said. “It’s always been my dream and now that it’s becoming a reality, I can’t wait to see what it’s really like, all those feelings and all those emotions, and I’m just excited to see what happens.”

Competitors performed five dives, which were scored by difficulty.

Only the top two divers qualified for the Olympics. Along with Hernandez, 28-year-old Krysta Palmer (Carson City, Nev.) will compete in the springboard for team USA.

After the preliminary round, Hernandez was in first place with a score of 304.65. The Top 18 advanced to the semifinal round. Palmer sat at 295.8. The third-place diver was at 286.

Following the semifinal round, Hernandez was second with a 593, but only two points ahead of third place.

The Top 12 advanced to the finals.

Hernandez had the final dive of the day. A flawless attempt would send her to Tokyo.

She beat out Sarah Bacon, who had just won the NCAA championship with Minnesota this season, 926.55 to 912.10.

“Once I hit the water, I knew I had done it,” she said. “I was so proud and once I saw the results I ran and gave everyone a hug. I had so much love and support, it was an amazing feeling.”

Southlake’s Hailey Hernandez finished second at the Olympic trials and qualified at the summer Olympics in July. (USADiving)

Hernandez returned home Monday night and was greeted by her neighbors, family and friends. Her family even got a police escort to her home.

“She surprised everyone,” GC Divers owner Krista Klein said. “I don’t think she realizes how incredible this is.”

Added Hernandez, “It’s awesome to see the support this community has for each other.”

She competes with her club team, GC Divers, which is based out of Southlake and Keller. GC Divers is the No. 2 ranked club team in the nation.

Hernandez also thanked her coach Jeff Bro, who she’s been with the past eight years.

“I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates,” Hernandez said.

Neighbors gather and cheer on Southlake’s Hailey Hernandez who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the springboard. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Southlake Carroll grad Hailey Hernandez will compete at the summer Olympic games in July. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Hernandez won four district and regional championships while at Carroll. Outside of high school, she is a 10-time Junior National champion and 2-time senior nation champion.

“It’s amazing to see her accomplish this at such a young age,” said Klein, who has known Hernandez since she started diving at age 10. “Her mom encouraged her to try diving and she liked it and excelled. Hailey has won junior nationals, but the Olympics are a whole different ball game.

“She has continued to be successful. She stayed consistent and handled the pressure. Her dives were flawless.”

Fellow Southlake Carroll grad Bridget O’Neil finished in 10th place while Hailey’s older brother, Nate, finished in 15th place at the Olympic trials.